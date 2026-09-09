Hopae expands cross-border digital identity network with Saudi, Mexico deals

Hopae and Saudi Arabia’s Technology Control Company (TCC) have partnered to bring cross-border electronic identity verification to the Kingdom, allowing government agencies and enterprises to verify users with more than 70 government-issued digital identities and wallets through Hopae Connect.

The partnership reflects growing demand for trusted international digital identity as Saudi Arabia expands tourism, digital government and cross-border services.

Delivered by TCC, the service enables organizations to verify individuals using trusted credentials from their home countries, reducing reliance on paper documents. “This partnership builds on TCC’s ongoing efforts to advance our capabilities in digital identity and to strengthen the integration of technologies and expertise,” said Ahmed Saleh Almaiman, general manager of identity management at TCC.

Officials say the partnership will strengthen the Kingdom’s ability to accept international digital identities while maintaining sovereignty over its national systems. Secure identity verification is considered a critical component of service delivery as Saudi Arabia expands its tourism industry.

The agreement also covers joint training, workshops and the development of use cases tailored to Saudi needs. Solutions are expected to be rolled out through TCC’s customer network. “With TCC, we are bringing the world’s digital identities to Saudi Arabia at the moment the Kingdom is drawing the world toward it,” said Jaehoon Shim, founder and CEO of Hopae, which is headquartered in Luxembourg.

“This is what Hopae was built for: letting people use the identity they already trust, wherever they go,” he added.

The deal extends Hopae’s partner network, which already includes identity verification providers in North America and Europe, into the Middle East. It marks a step toward wider adoption of biometric and digital identity solutions across the region. The new partnership was unveiled at the LEAP 2026 technology conference in Riyadh.

Adds support for Mexico’s INE QR credential

Separately, Hopae has added support for Mexico’s INE QR credential, extending its global identity network into one of Latin America’s largest digital identity ecosystems.

The integration enables cryptographic verification of up to 80 million voter credentials through Hopae Connect’s single API. By validating the digitally signed QR code embedded in the latest generation of INE credentials, the platform establishes a cryptographic root of trust rather than relying on visual document inspection alone. Hopae says the approach reduces fraud, lowers verification costs and speeds customer onboarding without adding steps for users.

The expansion builds on Hopae’s growing presence in Latin America, following support for Brazil’s digital driver’s license (digital CNH). The company says Mexico’s rapidly expanding digital economy makes it a key market as it broadens global coverage of government-issued digital identities.

Article Topics

cross border identity verification | digital ID | Hopae | identity verification | Mexico | Saudi Arabia