ICE builds nationwide ERO intelligence layer around biometric targeting operations

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing a more than $100 million contracting effort that would place experienced intelligence analysts throughout its nationwide deportation operations, including inside Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) centers that use biometric and biographic data to identify and target people for enforcement.

The proposed contract for a newly surfaced organization called ERO Overwatch and National Security Enforcement (ERO ONE) calls for approximately 142 Intelligence Research Specialists across ERO headquarters, all 24 ERO field areas, and three national targeting and support centers.

ICE expects the analysts to hold Top Secret clearances and be eligible for access to Sensitive Compartmented Information.

Twelve would work at ICE’s Law Enforcement Support Center (LESC) in Williston, Vermont. ICE says the center conducts “person-centric” analysis and processes about 1.55 million biometric and biographic queries annually, providing identity and immigration-status information to federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Another nine ERO ONE analysts would be assigned to the Pacific Enforcement Response Center (PERC) in California, which ICE says uses biometric information and in-depth analysis to verify a subject’s identity, immigration status, criminal record, custody status, and removability.

ICE’s description of its broader mission similarly says ERO works with law enforcement partners on the “biometric and biographic identification” of people encountered in prisons and jails, and that LESC coordinates enforcement responses using biometrics to identify foreign-born people arrested for criminal offenses.

The new ERO ONE Statement of Work does not say its analysts will themselves run facial recognition or fingerprint searches, and it does not identify a new biometric platform.

But it would embed contractor intelligence personnel inside an existing enforcement architecture in which biometric identity resolution already plays a central role.

The contract also includes ICE’s current AI governance language, which explicitly contemplates using AI in determinations affecting individuals, including identity verification.

The provisions require human oversight of AI used to support law enforcement decisions and prohibit AI output from serving as the sole evidence for punitive or enforcement action.

The expected procurement shows ICE is building a common intelligence support structure that extends from biometric-enabled national targeting centers into its field enforcement organization across the country.

ICE posted its Request for Information on September 18, seeking industry feedback on the proposed ERO ONE contract.

The accompanying Statement of Work calls for analysts to conduct all-source research using classified and unclassified information, identify intelligence gaps, assess trends and threats, analyze relationships among people, organizations, locations and events, develop network diagrams and provide analytical support to operational planning.

Of the 142 Intelligence Research Specialist positions, 94 would be distributed across all 24 ERO areas of responsibility, with between three and five analysts assigned to each.

Another 15 would work at ICE headquarters at Potomac Center North in Washington, D.C. Twelve would be assigned to the National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center (NCATC) in Williston, 12 to LESC, and nine to PERC in Laguna Niguel, California.

The staffing pattern is important because ERO’s national targeting centers already produce leads for immigration officers.

ICE describes its targeting operations organization as comprising NCATC, LESC, and PERC, which use technical capabilities, analytical tools, and law enforcement expertise to generate intelligence-driven leads on people subject to removal.

NCATC analyzes information from law enforcement and immigration databases to identify and locate targets. LESC handles biometric and biographic identity queries and provides real-time information to law enforcement agencies, and PERC develops enforcement leads using criminal, immigration, and identity information.

ERO ONE would add a contractor intelligence workforce operating across those centers while simultaneously pushing the same broader analytical capability outward into every ERO field area.

The analysts could coordinate with ERO headquarters and field offices, other ICE components, DHS organizations, federal law enforcement agencies, and Intelligence Community members.

They would work with classified national security information as well as law enforcement sensitive information, personally identifiable information, and operational data.

The Statement of Work requires at least eight years of relevant professional analytical experience and says analysts must be capable of integrating information from multiple classified and unclassified sources and producing finished intelligence.

Contractor analysts would not have independent law enforcement authority. Government personnel would continue to establish priorities and requirements and make inherently governmental decisions.

The connection to biometric identity systems is not theoretical at LESC.

ICE says the center’s Operations Unit processes biometric and biographic Immigration Alien Queries generated by federal, state, and local law enforcement encounters. The queries help determine identity, immigration status, and criminal history.

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) inventory of major information systems says LESC personnel use the Alien Criminal Response Information Management system (ACRIMe) to process more than 1.5 million Immigration Alien Queries annually by searching law enforcement systems for immigration and criminal history information.

Results are returned through Immigration Alien Responses that can feed subsequent enforcement action.

The underlying process has long included interoperability between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and DHS biometric systems.

The FBI has described how a biometric match can generate an Immigration Alien Query to LESC, after which ICE may investigate, which can result in a detainer or removal proceedings.

The ERO ONE Statement of Work itself treats biometric identifiers as particularly sensitive personally identifiable information alongside Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, Alien Registration Numbers, and financial account information.

Exactly when ICE established ERO ONE remains unclear.

The earliest public document identified by Biometric Update that uses the full ERO Overwatch and National Security Enforcement name is the August 20 Statement of Work.

DHS first published its acquisition forecast for the requirement on September 11 and revised it September 17. The revised forecast lists ICE official Ahren Pagaduan as the requirements contact.

The forecast calls the procurement a “New Requirement,” estimates its value at more than $100 million, and anticipates an award during the second quarter of fiscal 2027. The projected contract would run into February 2032.

But the intelligence functions themselves are not new.

ERO has operated NCATC, LESC, and PERC for years. ICE’s fiscal 2024 annual report said the three centers provide real-time leads and referrals to field offices to improve targeted enforcement operations.

The concept of building intelligence capability deeper into ERO’s field organization dates back at least to the first Trump administration.

ICE’s fiscal 2021 congressional budget justification requested 50 additional positions and $9.1 million for “ERO Intelligence and Counterterrorism Engagement.”

ICE said the expansion would improve ERO’s intelligence gathering capability and establish permanent Senior Deportation Officer intelligence positions in field offices while expanding participation in Joint Terrorism Task Forces

The request described a base of 792 positions and $131.8 million for the program before the proposed increase.

The Statement of Work requires the incoming contractor to develop a transition plan to transfer authorized ongoing work and says the contractor may have to coordinate with an incumbent contractor to avoid disrupting operations.

ERO already contracts for substantial analytical work at its targeting centers.

Deloitte Consulting holds an ERO delivery order for Internet research and data analytics supporting the Targeting Operations Division in Williston. Federal contracting data identify that award as the incumbent for lead development and open source intelligence support.

Deloitte also holds a separate contract providing analytical and call-center support at PERC.

In October 2025, ICE sought industry input on another targeting operations requirement for NCATC and PERC that would use commercial and law enforcement databases, publicly available information, and social media to locate people and develop enforcement leads.

Those existing functions overlap significantly with work now described under ERO ONE.

Article Topics

biometrics | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | law enforcement | procurement | U.S. Government