ICE contract reveals nationwide architecture behind HSI’s National Tracking Program

A relatively small U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contract has revealed unusually specific details about a little-known Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) program that centrally manages the agency’s nationwide location tracking operations.

ICE awarded Ensurity Mobile Corp. a $135,000 sole-source purchase order last week for specialized devices for HSI’s Technical Operations unit. However, the accompanying justification reveals considerably more than what the agency is buying.

It describes HSI’s National Tracking Program (NTP) as using proprietary software that communicates with tracking devices via device-specific programming links to NTP servers. According to the justification, the equipment is designed to work with HSI hardware already in use nationwide.

That makes the procurement significant beyond its dollar value. It provides one of the clearest public descriptions to date of the technical architecture of a federal tracking program that can collect and distribute location information from multiple types of surveillance technology.

ICE has publicly acknowledged the National Tracking Program before. What has been far less visible is how the pieces are connected.

A 2022 ICE privacy assessment stated that the National Tracking Program uses location tracking technology, including GPS, cellular system infrastructure, satellite system infrastructure, and direction-finding technology.

NTP is the HSI program office responsible for tracking technologies, manages tracking data collection, and delivers it to authorized personnel.

The new contracting records fill an important gap. They show that tracking equipment is connected to the program’s servers via proprietary software interfaces and that compatibility with that infrastructure now helps determine which equipment HSI can buy.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inventory of major information systems, ICE’s “Title III Digital Collection System currently is comprised of 7 physical servers and 45 virtual servers in Lorton, Virginia that are used to support the interception, recording, and monitoring of oral, wire, and electronic communications, such as telephone conversations and emails, during criminal investigations conducted by ICE and/or other law enforcement agencies.”

ICE said that alternative technology would require research, development, and testing, along with creating new programming links, each potentially costing tens of thousands of dollars.

The agency concluded that no other vendor could supply compatible devices without that additional work. One company responded to ICE’s August 29 notice seeking alternatives but was found unable to meet the requirement.

The result is effectively technological lock-in around a surveillance infrastructure that appears to have been built incrementally over years.

From individual trackers to a national system

The National Tracking Program is an HSI program office responsible for tracking technologies. HSI Technical Operations made the new Ensurity acquisition on its behalf, providing specialized technical capabilities for investigations.

ICE’s 2022 privacy assessment described an operational workflow centered on a central tracking server. The server makes collected data available only to authorized users with a need to know, and NTP accounts require multifactor authentication.

The system also allows warrant dates to be entered so that a tracker does not continue collecting location information beyond the period authorized by a court.

In multiagency investigations, a case agent submits what ICE calls a Tracking Support Request. The request includes an operational plan, the type and identifying information of the tracking device, the deployment method, and the identities of individuals who require access to its data.

The central tracking server then distributes the resulting information through a secure connection.

Those details distinguish NTP from an inventory of GPS trackers scattered across HSI field offices. The program provides centralized infrastructure for deploying devices, collecting their location data, and controlling who can access it.

The DHS inventory of major information systems separately identifies the “TechOps General Support System (National Tracking Program)” as infrastructure supporting systems and applications used by investigators and other personnel.

The latest contract indicates this infrastructure is so specialized that individual tracking products must be programmed to communicate with it.

HSI has been buying the devices for years

The new Ensurity award also adds context to an HSI tracking device acquisition that Biometric Update reported last month.

In September, 2025, ICE awarded Ensurity $311,250 for 325 proprietary 4G GPS trackers, 100 raw chipsets, and 325 add-on units for HSI’s Technical Operations Unit. The equipment was described as supporting covert surveillance and investigative operations, and as integrating with equipment the agency already possessed.

Federal contracting records also show an earlier HSI contract with Ensurity for “mission critical tracking equipment” worth approximately $300,000 beginning in 2023.

Last week’s sole-source award justification notice exposes more of the connective tissue behind equipment the government has been acquiring for years.

The latest documents say Ensurity’s devices are compatible with NTP’s proprietary software and communicate with NTP servers through device-specific links.

They also describe existing HSI equipment as being used nationwide and say the new devices support criminal investigations, intelligence gathering, evidence preservation, and officer safety both inside and outside the continental U.S.

Privacy researchers had already identified Ensurity as one of many companies supplying location tracking technology to DHS. A 2022 Electronic Privacy Information Center report, DHS’s Data Reservoir: ICE and CBP’s Capture and Circulation of Location Information, lists Ensurity alongside CovertTrack, Motorola Solutions, GPS Intelligence, and other vendors whose technologies ICE or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have acquired.

The procurement documents now show how at least some of those physical tracking technologies can fit into a common HSI infrastructure.

Tracking has previously produced a Fourth Amendment fight

The National Tracking Program operates against a significant legal history surrounding government use of covert location trackers.

ICE’s current privacy assessment says agents generally must obtain a court warrant before deploying a tracking device, with limited exceptions such as consent or exigent circumstances. Tracking authorizations generally may not exceed 30 days unless extended.

HSI previously took a more expansive position at the border.

That became public in the 2018 federal prosecution, United States v. Ignjatov, after agents placed GPS devices on a commercial truck entering the United States from Canada without obtaining a warrant.

Court filings disclosed an HSI policy under which agents believed they could attach GPS trackers to vehicles at the border without a warrant or individualized suspicion and monitor them for up to 48 hours.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal rejected that position. Citing the Supreme Court’s 2012 decision in United States v. Jones, the court held the warrantless GPS search unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment and suppressed the resulting evidence.

The case prompted EFF to seek ICE and CBP records concerning warrantless GPS tracking at the border and the agencies’ policies and training materials. EFF sued DHS in 2019 after filing the Freedom of Information Act requests.

More recent oversight has raised separate concerns about other HSI location-surveillance technology.

A 2023 DHS inspector general report found that ICE and the Secret Service did not always comply with federal law and department policies governing cell-site simulators, devices that can locate mobile phones.

ICE’s privacy assessment nevertheless places formal restrictions around the NTP. It says data from the central tracking server is limited to authorized users, tracking periods can be constrained to court authorized dates, and information may be shared with other approved law enforcement agencies under information-sharing arrangements.

The new procurement does not establish that those safeguards were violated. What it does show with unusual clarity is how commercial tracking equipment connects to the infrastructure those rules govern.

ICE’s own privacy assessment describes a centralized system in which an NTP server collects tracking data, distributes it through secure connections to authorized investigators, and, under agreed conditions, shares it with other approved law enforcement agencies.

The new Ensurity award justification adds another layer to that picture by showing that compatible field equipment communicates with NTP servers through device-specific programming links.

The award also shows that the proprietary architecture now affects what equipment HSI can purchase. ICE said switching to alternative technology would require research, development, testing, and creating new links to the NTP system at additional cost.

That is substantially different from an agency simply buying another batch of GPS trackers. The procurement shows the hardware sitting at the edge of a centralized national tracking infrastructure — and, for the first time in the contracting records, how tightly the two are connected.

Article Topics

biometrics | Ensurity | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | location data | location tracker | procurement | surveillance | U.S. Government