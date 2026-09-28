ICE’s $125M Thomson Reuters deal adds data layer to identity targeting systems

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has awarded Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS) a five-year data and analytics agreement worth up to $125 million after having abandoned it plan to give the company essentially the same work without competition.

Federal award data identify the new blanket purchase agreement as 70CMSD26A00000008, awarded against TRSS’ General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule contract.

The agreement has a $125 million ceiling and runs through September 29, 2031.

The one-bid outcome is notable because ICE had reversed its proposed sole-source acquisition only weeks earlier after what the agency called “industry feedback.” The market research preceding that proposed award had generated more than 50 responses and initially identified seven small businesses and ten large businesses as capable of performing the general type of work.

ICE initially identified seven small businesses and ten large businesses it considered capable of performing the general type of work.

It issued a sources-sought notice in May 2025 seeking companies that could provide data and analytical services for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) screening and vetting, lead development, and criminal analysis.

ICE subsequently revised what HSI described as a “proprietary requirement,” and concluded that only TRSS could meet it.

ICE then announced in July that it intended to award Thomson Reuters a five-year, $125 million blanket purchase agreement without competition.

But on August 12, ICE updated its contracting notice to state that, “In response to industry feedback, the government no longer intends to sole source this requirement.”

Biometric Update reported August 15 that ICE had withdrawn its plan to award the contract to Thomson Reuters.

Only days earlier, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had published an updated acquisition forecast designating the procurement as competitive and estimating that a solicitation would be released August 24.

The forecast retained the same basic mission. It called for a contractor to support HSI screening and vetting, lead development and criminal analysis, including automated identification of patterns and relationships among entities.

What remains unclear from the public record is what ICE changed after abandoning its proposed sole-source award, which companies received the final requirement and why TRSS was the only company to submit an offer after ICE shifted the procurement back to competition.

The original requirement included extracting data to identify anomalies and unusual trends, mapping relationships between entities, and developing methods to detect and monitor potentially criminal or fraudulent activity.

ICE also asked companies whether they owned analytical tools that provided open source, social media, law enforcement, cyber, and geolocation data, or whether they could obtain those capabilities through partnerships with other data providers.

The original justification cited the company’s CLEAR investigative platform, proprietary datasets, analytical capabilities, existing integrations, and cleared personnel as reasons no alternative vendor could meet the full requirement.

The proposed system goes substantially beyond conventional public record searches.

The justification described continuous monitoring of as many as one million people or entities, automated alerts, graph-based analysis, and model-based risk scoring.

It also contemplated combining public and proprietary records with incarceration and arrest information, court records, geolocation and license plate recognition data, social media information, and other investigative sources.

It called for analysts and data scientists able to work with corporate, financial, property, maritime, trade, cryptocurrency, blockchain, deep-web, and open-source information.

The TRSS agreement also sits within a broader ICE buildout of systems that combine commercial, government and investigative data to identify people, map relationships and generate investigative leads.

In June, ICE awarded Palantir Technologies a separate contract worth about $45.8 million to modernize HSI’s Investigative Case Management and Investigative Analytics systems.

The award describes the work as modernization of investigative case management and analytics on ICE’s Case Management and Analytics Platform.

ICE’s requirements for the investigative case management environment call for a unified platform that can search and analyze investigative data and interoperate with internal and external systems, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Criminal Justice Information Services, Customs and Border Protection, and DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management.

The Thomson Reuters procurement appears to add a distinct layer to that broader architecture by supplying commercial and open-source data, analytical capabilities, and specialized personnel who can transform those sources into screening and vetting results, leads, relationship analysis, risk assessments, and alerts.

The publicly available documents do not establish precisely how data supplied under the new Thomson Reuters agreement will flow into ICE’s Palantir-built systems.

Historical precedent exists for connecting the two environments. Earlier ICE contracting documents required Thomson Reuters’ CLEAR system to interface with Palantir’s FALCON analytical system, allowing public and proprietary CLEAR information to be used alongside Palantir analytical data.

More recent reporting has linked CLEAR-derived address information to ICE’s Palantir-developed Enhanced Leads Identification and Targeting for Enforcement system.

Thomson Reuters, however, said in April that Palantir is not a CLEAR customer and that its standard terms prohibit customers from redistributing CLEAR data to third parties.

The company also says CLEAR is an investigative research tool rather than a surveillance system and does not contain citizenship or immigration status as searchable information.

Article Topics

biometrics | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | identity intelligence | law enforcement | procurement | surveillance | Thomson Reuters | U.S. Government