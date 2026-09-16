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ID.me partners with Plaid to link verification for users, bank accounts

Joint IDV effort aims to build confidence about ‘where the money actually lands’
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
ID.me partners with Plaid to link verification for users, bank accounts
 

ID.me, a regular provider of identity services for the U.S. government, has announced a partnership with Plaid, a data transfer network that powers fintech and digital finance products. The joint effort will combine ID.me’s digital identity wallet with Plaid’s financial account verification tools, enabling government agencies to verify both the person requesting a benefit and the associated financial account receiving it, in one place, before funds move.

Features of the unified products include faster processing; pre-payment verification; expanded coverage of regional banks, credit unions, and digital-first institutions; a dated, auditable record of who was verified and which account was paid; and a high degree of control and consent for the user in sharing data.

A release says the partnership “benefits both state and federal agencies as they work to consolidate legacy capabilities, reduce technical duplication, and improve citizen access.” Identity verification has understandably been a priority for many organizations, but the same care has not been taken in verifying where money goes once a person is verified. ID.me notes that a claimant can clear a federal-standard identity check and then enter a bank account that isn’t theirs.

Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me, says “that gap is where benefits go missing, and it’s costing our government and everyday Americans billions of dollars.”

Eric Sager of Plaid agrees. “For too long, getting benefits to the people who qualify for them has meant a slow, manual process that fraudsters have learned to exploit,” says the COO. “Agencies have gotten very good at confirming who someone is. What’s been missing is the same confidence about where the money actually lands.”

The new partnership links a recipient’s financial account within the flow they are already completing: ID.me verifies the person and Plaid verifies the bank account. Hall says this means agencies can confirm an account belongs to the verified person “before a dollar moves,” and eligible people get paid faster.

TreasuryDirect integrates ID.me identity verification

TreasuryDirect, the U.S. government’s online marketplace for U.S. Savings Bonds and other federally-backed investments, is introducing ID.me’s identity verification at login. In January 2026, ID.me secured a $1 billion Blanket Purchase Agreement with the U.S. Department of Treasury to provide critical identity verification and authentication services across Treasury functions.

A notice on TreasuryDirect’s website says the “modern login process will strengthen identity verification and account security while making future access faster and smoother.”

The text informs customers that “ID.me will replace your TreasuryDirect traditional login and will be required after October 28, 2026. All TreasuryDirect customers will need to set up ID.me for TreasuryDirect to maintain access.”

TreasuryDirect notes that ID.me is a “standard, trusted, government-verified identity provider that uses secure technology with robust identity-proofing,” and that “because ID.me is used by other federal agencies, it allows you to safely access multiple government services without needing separate accounts.”

ID.me has posted a string of public sector wins since December 2050, when FINRA and CMS both moved to adopt ID.me for high assurance verification. In May 2026, it announced a strategic partnership with Verisys to support state Medicaid agencies with IDV.

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