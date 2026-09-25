ID4Africa 2027 AGM theme highlights digital ID systems connections, utility

The thousands of delegates attending next year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pan-African identity movement ID4Africa will take a deep dive into how a fully connected digital ID ecosystem can make the delivery of public and private sector services truly seamless and effective. This will be in line with the event’s theme, “Digital Identity Ecosystems: Fostering the Connections.”

In a statement released on September 24 announcing the theme, ID4Africa said the 2027 edition takes the digital ID discourse a step further from the last event’s exchanges, representing a clear shift from building identity ecosystems to making those ecosystems work through unbroken connections.

The 2027 AGM is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 18 in Cape Town, South Africa, and organizers confirm preparations for that identity rendezvous are well on course.

Having strong identity systems and institutions, according to ID4Africa, is no longer enough. Their value increasingly depends on how effectively they connect and work together to deliver service. This mirrors a broader lean in digital ID systems globally, where jurisdictions such as the Caribbean are pivoting towards regulatory sandboxes to test whether systems actually work for the purposes they were designed for before scaling them.

The theme identifies several dimensions of those connections which will come under the scanner in Cape Town. They include technical interoperability between identity systems and platforms, legal and governance arrangements that allow institutions to work together, institutional commitment and coordination, economic and business models that make connections sustainable, digital service delivery as the practical reason for connecting systems, and ultimately whether those connections produce services that are accessible, reliable, and responsive to the pressing needs of the people the systems are designed to serve.

ID4Africa’s statement noted that the word “fostering” in the theme is deliberate, stating that meaningful connections do not arise simply because systems are interoperable, nor are they an end in themselves.

“They are built through sustained collaboration around a compelling, shared purpose. We see digital service delivery as precisely that purpose, one that brings together the strength of different institutions and gives them a shared responsibility for delivering services that people can access and trust. It is through that shared responsibility that connections are strengthened, and the ecosystem gains resilience and value,” ID4Africa said.

Speaking about the theme in a video from Cape Town, the Executive Chairman of the organization, Dr. Joseph Atick, said: “For our 2027 AGM, we are going to pick up from where we left off in 2026, with a theme that is well aligned with where the development agenda needs to go to help countries build connections that will accelerate their digital futures.”

“This theme underscores our belief that the connections within a digital ecosystem are even more important than the individual systems,” he added, pledging that “this event will be remembered as a major milestone in the digital transformation journey of Africa and the ID4D agenda.”

This year’s AGM took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, under the theme, “Digital Identity: From Digital Public Infrastructure to Digital Public Ecosystems.” The key highlight of that theme was that digital ID systems should no longer be considered standalone infrastructure, but as a component of a broader ecosystem that involves many others such as technology institutions, legal frameworks, safeguards, and governance, to make them properly meet the objectives they were designed for.

Article Topics

digital ID | ID4Africa | ID4Africa 2027 | interoperability | South Africa