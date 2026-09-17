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Identt joins Poland’s mObywatel Europa EUDI Wallet sandbox

IDV provider begins testing relying-party and credential issuance requirements as Poland prepares its EUDI Wallet for December launch
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Identt joins Poland’s mObywatel Europa EUDI Wallet sandbox
 

Polish identity verification company Identt is preparing its platform to receive and verify identity data and digital attestations shared through mObywatel Europa.

The company says it has signed up for a government test environment opened on September 16 for Poland’s EU digital identity wallet.

Participants can work with test identity data and a web-based verifier in a demonstration version of the wallet. They can use the environment to check their services and report problems before the wallet is released for public use.

Identt says it regularly tests its platform against European digital identity demo wallets. It has not reported results from the Polish environment.

Poland has also participated in European wallet pilots involving banking and SIM registration. The new sandbox gives businesses a way to test their own services against components of Poland’s wallet.

Identt currently verifies customers through document checks, facial comparison, and liveness detection. Through the EUDI Wallet, customers will be able to share selected verified identity data or attestations, such as identity, age or driving entitlement, rather than presenting an entire identity document.

Identt has not said when its clients could use wallet data instead of a document check, or whether additional facial comparison would be required for particular onboarding flows.

Identt already supports identity checks through Poland’s existing mObywatel app. Customers must scan a QR code and approve the sharing of their identity data. The mObywatel Europa tests concern a new wallet built to work under the EU digital identity framework.

The company also has a partnership with Hopae, whose platform connects identity verification services with national eIDs and digital wallets. Identt has not said Hopae is involved in the Polish tests.

EU rules require member states to make at least one certified EUDI Wallet available by December 24, 2026. Poland is still working on certification and on systems for registering relying parties that will use the wallet.

Identt says it will use the sandbox to test technical requirements for both relying parties receiving wallet credentials and issuers of electronic attestations of attributes.

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