FB pixel

IEEE developing parental consent standard for online age assurance

New framework would standardize parental consent systems as regulators modernize child online safety rules
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
IEEE developing parental consent standard for online age assurance
 

Talking about age assurance means talking about parental consent. Many continue to maintain that parents are the best arbiters of what their kids see or don’t see online. Yet, while there is a relatively clear path to standardizing the language and frameworks governing age assurance technology, a concept like parental consent is much more difficult to standardize.

Nonetheless, that’s what a new working group is aiming to do with IEEE P2089.3, “an active project establishing standards for managing and verifying online parental consent.” The hope is to provide a more up-to-date framework than the one offered by the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which was written 30 years ago.

According to IEEE’s website, the new standard “establishes a framework for the design, specification, evaluation, and deployment of online parental consent systems.” It is to include key terminology and abbreviations, and will define roles and responsibilities of key actors in the parental consent process.

It sets requirements for establishing the levels of confidence (asserted, standard, enhanced and strict) associated with the methods of parental consent, “including confidence in the legal relationship between the minor and the adult giving consent.”

It outlines “a methodology for conformance testing, test assertions, test procedures and statistical analysis of the veracity of the output of parental consent systems, including processes for system certification in accordance with ISO/IEC 17065.

And, it establishes requirements for privacy protection, data security and information systems management that are specific to the parental consent process.

Standard covers ‘who gives consent and to what’

Iain Corby, chair of the working group and executive director of the Age Verification Provider’s Association (AVPA), told Biometric Update, the effort “began with a blank sheet of paper, not constrained by any specific law” – which is to say, unburdened by existing regulations.

Corby says the group is considering the problem in two parts: “who gives consent and to what.” This involves defining different levels of assurance applied to the relationship between the giver of consent and the minor to whom it applies. As well, the  group is trying to standardize what content and functionality is approved “so there is no longer a unique range of requests for every situation.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

IDScan confirms breach after 170M identity documents put up for sale

New Orleans-based ID verification provider IDScan.net has acknowledged the major breach of one of its databases, that exposed more than…

 

Microsoft launches Age API, following OS-level declared age range model

Whether because of its age, its product focus or its relatively anemic branding, Microsoft has not caught much public scrutiny…

 

Touch Biometrix’ TFT technology reaches market with Lakota FAP60 scanner

The new FAP60 fingerprint biometric scanner from Lakota Software Solutions works natively with iPhones and iPads, which the company says…

 

Advance.AI targets regional growth as SE Asia’s local IAD provider

Singapore-headquartered digital identity verification, compliance and credit information provider Advance.AI is positioning itself as the native regional choice for biometric…

 

Myanmar’s digital ID strategy comes amid a fraught landscape

Myanmar’s military government is accelerating construction of national digital identity infrastructure despite ongoing civil war, using a phased deployment strategy…

 

Seventh Sense biometrics, PKI-based chat privacy protections granted US patent

A new patent granted to Seventh Sense AI by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) protects the company’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events