IKE Tech expands identity checks into continuous product compliance

IKE Tech is expanding beyond age-gated vaping and tobacco products with IKE 2.0, a platform designed to extend identity and compliance checks through the lifecycle of regulated products.

Initially focused on nicotine, IKE now describes itself as a compliance infrastructure company, combining identity verification, product authentication, configurable policy enforcement and compliance monitoring in a single platform.

Functionally, IKE 2.0 aims to take compliance beyond point-of-sale, “to extend accountability from manufacture and import through retail sale and real-world use.”

The model is intended to address a longstanding weakness in age-restricted sales: verifying the purchaser does not necessarily establish who ultimately uses the product. In the case of the nicotine sector, IKE says it will prevent products from being diverted through unauthorized channels, counterfeited without detection, or accessed by ineligible users.

‘Compliance cannot stop at the cash register’

Per the release, the platform connects four layers. The first verifies who is using a product, not just who purchased it, using tokenized verified identity to protect personal data in all subsequent interactions. Identity is verified, then abstracted and tokenized into a Human Identity Token. This is the “person layer.” Biometric processing occurs on-device, and the platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and designed for GDPR and CCPA compliance.

The second, a product layer, “confirms whether a product is authentic and traceable from manufacture through point of use, via direct device integration or NFC Smart Tags.”

A policy layer applies configurable access and compliance requirements based on jurisdiction, product, or other regulatory factors. And an intelligence layer “uses telemetry and analytics to support anomaly detection, governance and compliance review with human oversight.”

Thomas Chen, head of technology and IP of IKE Tech, says “compliance cannot stop at the cash register.”

“IKE 2.0 is built to carry identity verification, product authentication and configurable policy controls through the product and access life cycle, giving manufacturers and regulators a way to maintain accountability at the point of use.”

Jason Carignan, board director at IKE Tech, says the platform – which is protected by 11 issued patents across identity, authentication and governance infrastructure, with more pending – also provides “real-time supply chain intelligence, anti-counterfeit protections and compliance reporting that can be demonstrated to regulators and partners across markets, without building for each one.”

The company aims to continue serving the vape sector, while broadening its focus to include cannabis, healthcare and medical products, gaming and adult-restricted products and services, and more.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | identity verification | IKE Tech | POS | retail biometrics