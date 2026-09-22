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India pushes device biometrics across UPI and card payments

UPI Tap & Pay joins growing shift to biometric and passkey authentication
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
India pushes device biometrics across UPI and card payments
 

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to evolve towards more trustworthy methods of user authentication like native device biometrics with the introduction of “Tap & Pay” transactions. UPI transactions authenticated with biometrics have surpassed 6.29 billion as of the end of August.

UPI originally relied on legacy authentication methods like OTPs and PINs. The Ministry of Finance introduced biometric authentication for UPI payments last October, and said at the time that the system was handling 18 billion digital transactions each month.

NPCI says the strong adoption of biometric authentication for UPI payments reflects consumer preference for fast and seamless payment experiences. Tap & Pay with NFC-enabled smartphones is the next step in the same journey.

The latest changes introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also include MyUPI, a platform built with what the NPCI calls a “Small Language Model (FiMl). The platform lets users view a unified list of transactions and activate a new set of safety controls.

MyUPI gathers UPI transactions and AutoPay authorizations from different UPI and banking apps, and provides tools for declining suspected fraudulent transactions or delinking their UPI account from their mobile number. The platform can also provide additional information about a payee or enable real-time automated chargeback processing, according to the announcement.

Payments providers aligned

Visa has partnered with Mumbai-based payment technology company In-Solutions Global to offer payment passkeys to issuers across the country. The partnership allows issuers to integrate Visa Payment Passkeys for in-app transactions.

The first wave of banks switching from SMS OTPs to FIDO-based, phishing-resistant authentication include Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank.

Visa launched payment passkeys in India for IDFC FIRST Bank cardholders earlier months ago to replace SMS OTPs with the user’s device biometrics or PIN.

Google and Mastercard just announced a partnership to authenticate card payments in India with device biometrics.

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