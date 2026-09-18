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Indonesia and World Bank launch market consultation for new ABIS

Consultation seeks vendor input on multimodal deduplication, high-speed matching and integration with Indonesia’s national digital ID infrastructure
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Government Services  |  ID for All
Indonesia and World Bank launch market consultation for new ABIS
 

Indonesia’s Ministry of Home Affairs has launched an Early Market Engagement process to guide the procurement of a next-generation Automated Biometric Identification System.

The initiative is managed by the Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Ditjen Dukcapil) with support from the World Bank under the $250 million ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation in Indonesia project. 

The government is inviting original equipment manufacturers and large-scale biometric solution providers to submit technical input ahead of the formal procurement phase. 

Gathered insights will shape the final procurement strategy for a secure and scalable digital identity ecosystem. The modern system will overhaul Indonesia’s foundational identity infrastructure to serve more than 290 million citizens. 

Key technical requirements focus on large-scale multimodal biometric deduplication, high-speed matching and long-term data integrity.

The system must also integrate with key national platforms, including the centralized Population Administration Information System (SIAK), the Identitas Kependudukan Digital (IKD) app and other national platforms. 

Qualified vendors must complete their registration through the official online portal by September 30. Further details will be shared with successfully registered companies. More information can be found here. 

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