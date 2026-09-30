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Indonesia presses Meta to accelerate under-16 account deactivation

Government demands a clear PP Tunas timeline as pressure grows for stricter age controls and platform accountability
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Indonesia presses Meta to accelerate under-16 account deactivation
 

Indonesia is pressing Meta to accelerate the removal of accounts belonging to users under 16 as the country develops an online safety regime in the still-expanding wake of Australia’s groundbreaking age assurance law.

The Antara News Agency reports that Indonesian Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid has called on Meta to accelerate the deactivation of underage accounts across its platforms.

“We expect Meta to formulate a clear acceleration plan for the implementation of PP Tunas” – formally Government Regulation No. 17 of 2025 – “particularly regarding the restriction and deactivation of accounts belonging to users under 16 on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, with a concrete timeline,” the minister says.

She asserts that Meta’s “massive scale and influence in Indonesia” means it shoulders “greater responsibility.”

“We demand stricter age controls, safer product designs, consistent enforcement, and measurable periodic reporting to the government to ensure real protection for children,” she says. As well, “Meta must be more proactive in reviewing and flagging problematic content, rather than solely relying on the government to terminate access.”

Indonesia widens enforcement under PP Tunas

Meta’s reporting says it deactivated 184,000 accounts belonging to users in Indonesia under the age of 13 between March and May 2026, including 85,000 Instagram accounts and 99,000 Facebook accounts. And the government has acknowledged that Meta has at least tried to align with its new regulations but is pressing it to move faster on the broader under-16 requirement.

But Hafid’s aggressive messaging – which includes a threat to terminate access for platforms that fail to comply – is further evidence that governments worldwide are realizing that, while Meta may be too big for any one country to take on, global action could have tangible consequences.

It also reflects an emerging global opinion that a handful of U.S. tech companies have been allowed to assert too much control over the internet – and the will to push back.

Indonesia says access has now been restricted for 28 million child accounts across eight high-risk digital platforms since PP Tunas took effect in March. The government touts a risk-based approach, which restricts access to platforms that have been assessed as high risk, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, X, Bigo Live and Roblox. The goal is to try and force social media platforms to transform their services to comply with Indonesian law.

Separately, the government is considering proposals to link social media accounts to phone numbers or Indonesia’s national ID cards (KTP), as a way to crack down on misinformation and digital fraud and create “a mechanism to make social media user identities clearer and ensure digital activities are accountable.”

Indonesia is also creating a Personal Data Protection Authority to address the increasing digitization of government services and transactions.

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