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Ingenium begins two-year UK gov’t contract for biometric testing and assurance

Home Office Biometrics Programme enlists firm for ‘robust and repeatable testing’ 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Ingenium begins two-year UK gov’t contract for biometric testing and assurance
 

Ingenium has begun work on contracted projects for the UK government, providing biometric quality assurance, performance and security testing.

Under a contract worth £3,000,000 ($3.97 million), the firm is to deliver “an independent Biometric Testing & Assurance (BT&A) service to support the Home Office’s use of biometric technologies across identity assurance, age assessment and related programmes.”

Specific services, to be delivered within the next 24 months, include biometric algorithm assessment, adversarial detection assessment and “related specialist assurance activity.”

Per the agreement, Ingenium will “conduct robust and repeatable testing to evaluate relevant biometric algorithm performance for the agreed use case, including matching, sample quality, age assessment, or other agreed algorithm outputs.”

Deliverables include analysis of identifying key trends, errors, and risks impacting performance; clear reporting of findings, conclusions, and practical recommendations for improvement.

The firm, which is listed on the government’s digital marketplace, also agrees to conduct assessments on an ongoing basis throughout the contract lifecycle, to monitor biometric algorithm performance over time, and to “quantify and report biometric performance variation across relevant demographic cohorts (e.g., age bands, sex, and ethnicity where available and appropriate), including cohort definitions, sample sizes, uncertainty/confidence, and any material differentials or bias-related risks.”

The contract period formally began on September 3, 2026, and runs until September 2, 2028.

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