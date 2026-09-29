Integrated Biometrics compact scanners gain ground across identity programs

SIC Biometrics has launched a portable multimodal enrollment station incorporating FBI-certified fingerprint technology from Integrated Biometrics (IB), adding another deployment for the company’s compact scanners across field operations and national identity programs.

In a September 28 announcement, SIC Biometrics said it had launched Bio-Nomad, a station that combines fingerprint, palm, iris and facial capture modalities, with credential reading in a 3.8 kg portable kit. SIC Biometrics recently expanded its product line with a mobile booking station for enrollment.

The IB fingerprint device included in the Bio-Nomad station is the Mannix scanner, which the company says can perform half-palm and full 10-print enrolment and is FBI Appendix F-certified/FAP 60 and Appendix P-compliant. It can also capture upper and lower palms, writer’s palms and rolled prints.

“Bio-Nomad was designed to bring secure, high-performance biometric enrollment and verification wherever it’s needed,” said Megan Nicklas, head of Marketing and Inside Sales at SIC Biometrics. “By combining SIC Biometrics’ innovative platform with IB’s proven fingerprint technology, we’ve created a solution that expands access to trusted identity services in even the most demanding environments,” she added.

IB’s Executive Vice President, David Gerulski, said the partnership is poised to deliver “mobility, accuracy, and reliability in the field.”

The integration of IB’s fingerprint scanner into the SIC Biometrics station adds to a series of deployments across border control, law enforcement and national-scale identity programs.

Increasingly, its compact and certified biometric capture tools are being integrated into wider identity systems as biometric capture becomes a more prominent layer of identity infrastructure. The scanners are made to provide the mechanism for capturing biometric data that can be incorporated into different enrolment, verification or identity-management architectures.

An example is the Dominican Republic where IB supplied its Kojak fingerprint scanner, which was used for enrollment in the issuance of driver’s licenses under a new system delivered in collaboration with consortium partners, according to a company news release. It states that the system which was launched early this year is a multi-year program that provides “a modern, standards-based platform with advanced security features and integrated biometric verification.”

IB’s fingerprinting technology is playing a critical role in Ethiopia’s national-scale digital ID program. Launched in 2023, the initiative uses IB’s lightweight Kojak scanner for fingerprint capture during the biometric enrollment phase.

In law enforcement and border security, IB is also supporting Moldova’s mobile biometric identification initiative. In August, the company said its fingerprint scanners had been donated to the General Inspectorate of Police for use with an Interpol platform that helps identify internationally wanted suspects.

The pattern across these deployments is that certified biometric capture is no longer tied to a single system. The same scanner family can anchor a portable field kit, a national driver’s licensing program, a digital ID rollout, and a police identification platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint scanners | Integrated Biometrics | SIC Biometrics