iProov’s experimental HAPS protocol aims to close governance gaps for AI agents

The question of how to govern AI agents has been much on the mind of identity providers lately, prompting a wave of solutions. Now, iProov has entered the mix with the publication of a new “experimental procedural specification for managing AI Agents,” according to a release.

The Human Approval and Presence Specification (HAPS) is a proposed protocol for binding a provider’s assertion of human presence and approval to a machine-readable action, “designed to help organizations verify that a human has approved a specific action before an AI agent is allowed to carry it out.”

Put another way, it is “a specification that makes human approval verifiable.”

It targets agents that are operating within permissions, but taking unintended actions, “whether through prompt injection, excessive goal-seeking, or misused delegated credentials.”

“AI agents can access tools and services, but that does not prove a human intended or approved the actions they take. As a prototype framework, HAPS is designed to let organizations and relying parties enforce verifiable human approval before critical actions can proceed.”

Published on GitHub under the Apache-2.0 license, HAPS includes a partial Rust reference implementation and test vectors, and iProov “invites industry scrutiny and independent implementations of its approach,” encouraging critique and feedback.

Risk-based framework links human approval to a specific action

Rather than comprehensive coverage, HAPS takes a risk-based approach to verification and approvals, in which “organizations decide which actions are sensitive and/or critical enough to require additional human approval and what level of evidence is appropriate.”

“When additional approval is required, the principle is simple: pause the action, show the human exactly what the agent wants to do, obtain proof of genuine human presence and approval, and verify that evidence before allowing the action to proceed.”

iProov says HAPS is “proof-agnostic” and “does not prescribe how human presence must be proven. The company has developed its own internal implementation, which uses biometric liveness as a determining factor.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, says “AI agents are moving rapidly from answering questions to taking actions on our behalf. As their autonomy and capabilities grow, governance must keep pace. We need to distinguish between an agent having permission to act and a human actually approving the specific action it is about to take.”

He says iProov is publishing HAPS openly to spur collaboration, “because the industry needs to solve this challenge together.”

Article Topics

AI agents | biometric binding | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | iProov