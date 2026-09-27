IRS weighs AI triage for identity theft backlog nearing 257,000 cases

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is considering using AI to assess the complexity of identity theft cases and route them to employees as it struggles with a backlog that has left victims waiting an average of nearly 20 months for resolution.

A new audit by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) found that the IRS has made progress in reducing its Identity Theft Victim Assistance (IDTVA) backlog, but hundreds of thousands of cases remain unresolved, and most of the delay occurs before an employee begins working on them.

From fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2025, taxpayers waited an average of 20 months for the IRS to process an identity theft case. The agency aims to resolve claims within 120 days. TIGTA reported the average at 582 days as of June 2025; current IRS guidance puts it at 580 days, or about 19 months.

TIGTA examined a statistically selected sample of 114 cases closed in fiscal 2023 and found an average processing time of 655 days. Only four were completed within 120 days.

Most of that time was spent waiting. Cases sat an average of 533 days in an unassigned inventory before an IRS assistor became available.

Once assigned, 54 percent of taxpayer-reported cases and 44 percent of IRS-identified cases were completed within 30 days. Three cases remained unassigned for more than two years and were resolved the same day an assistor received them.

TIGTA recommended that the IRS evaluate case complexity before assignment and develop procedures to move cases into active processing more quickly.

The IRS agreed but said it would assess whether AI could evaluate case complexity and support case assignment rather than divert fully trained identity theft employees to screen incoming cases.

The agency said it will determine its next steps after that assessment. The report does not say an AI triage system has been deployed.

Staffing could complicate efforts to reduce the backlog. The number of IDTVA assistors fell from 1,548 in fiscal 2024 to 1,173 in fiscal 2025.

TIGTA said the unit recently lost nearly 300 assistors, including experienced personnel, in part because of the federal government’s Deferred Resignation Program. It takes approximately 18 months for an assistor to become fully trained to handle complex identity theft cases.

Despite those losses, the IRS increased case closures by about 63 percent and reduced the backlog by roughly 35 percent between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2025, ending September 2025 with nearly 316,000 unresolved cases.

In its response to the audit, the IRS said the tax-related identity theft inventory had fallen further, to 256,988 cases as of July 25, 2026.

The audit also found significant gaps in notifying taxpayers whose accounts have been flagged for possible identity theft.

The Taxpayer First Act requires the IRS to notify an individual “as soon as practicable” when it determines there has or may have been unauthorized use of that person’s identity, unless notification could jeopardize a tax administration investigation.

In November 2024, however, the IRS removed its requirement to send acknowledgment letters for taxpayer-initiated identity theft cases. The IRS also has no requirement to send an acknowledgment when it identifies suspected identity theft.

The IRS told TIGTA it is concerned about sending personally identifiable information to someone who might be an identity thief.

TIGTA said the IRS had not demonstrated that those precautions justify delaying notification until a case is closed, saying that nearly two years without communication does not meet taxpayers’ rights to be informed and receive prompt assistance.

In fiscal 2025, taxpayers who submitted Form 14039 Identity Theft Affidavits electronically or by fax received electronic confirmation, while paper affidavits filed with a tax return generated an acknowledgment letter. However, more than 61,000 paper affidavits submitted without a tax return received neither.

TIGTA projected that 50,337 taxpayers in the fiscal 2023 population represented by its sample did not receive IDTVA case correspondence.

Some taxpayers in its sample called the IRS between 21 and 57 times seeking information about their cases.

TIGTA recommended creating a system that could send acknowledgment notices without personally identifiable information and include estimated processing times.

The IRS agreed to explore that approach but rejected a separate recommendation to establish additional verification that acknowledgment and closing letters are sent, saying existing reviews already provide that oversight.

The backlog is also costing the government money. TIGTA estimated that the IRS paid about $124.2 million in interest on delayed refunds involving IDTVA cases closed from fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2025, including about $61.5 million in fiscal 2025 alone.

The IRS disputed whether it could attribute the full amount to identity theft processing delays. TIGTA responded that the agency already had the information needed to resolve about 92 percent of the cases it reviewed, and those cases still spent an average of 533 days waiting for assignment.

Article Topics

financial crime | identity theft | IRS | U.S. Government