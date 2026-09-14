ITL’s biometric age assurance offerings obtain ISO/IEC certification

UK biometrics firm Innovative Technology (ITL) has achieved ISO/IEC 27566-1:2025 certification across its full biometric age estimation range (MyCheckr, MyCheckrMini and ICU Lite) from the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), according to a release.

The independent assessment covered functionality, performance, privacy, security, and acceptability for enabling age-related eligibility decisions against ISO/IEC 27566-1, the international framework for age assurance systems.

Dr. Andrew O’Brien, head of biometric technology for ITL, notes that “age assurance has moved from ‘good practice’ to a regulatory requirement across multiple sectors in less than two years.”

“Retailers, gaming operators and SCO vendors are being asked to justify not just that they check age, but that the technology they use is accurate, privacy-preserving and defensible in front of a regulator,” O’Brien says. “ISO/IEC 27566 certification turns product strengths that we’ve engineered for years into external, independently-verified evidence to facilitate customer purchasing decisions.”

Tony Allen, chief executive of the ACCS, says “technology that is supported by clear evidence for compliance holds a strong position in the market and helps build consumer trust.”

“As adoption of age assurance technology gains momentum, securing the right certification will become crucial. Well done to the development team at ITL that have worked hard to ensure their tech has met the requirements of this stringent framework.”

New alcohol, smoking rules expand age assurance market

ITL’s age assurance tech is deployed across multiple countries, spanning UK grocery retail, European convenience, UK gaming and vending. Per the release, it has further deployments in its pipeline for 2026, including “exciting new self-service checkout partnerships.”

Changes to the UK’s mandatory licensing conditions that will allow digital proof of age for alcohol sales cleared Parliament on September 8 and are awaiting implementation. The framework allows digital proof of age to be used at self-service checkouts.

O’Brien also points to another seismic regulatory change driving the market for biometric age assurance.

“With the Tobacco and Vapes Act introducing new generational age-restriction duties in the UK, and digital credentials becoming part of how consumers prove their age, customers want an accurate and reliable solution with independent accreditation,” he says. “Our biometric products are trusted, proven technologies that are already deployed in the field and supporting age-check decisions every day.”

France has also tabled a generational smoking ban, and Canada is exploring the possibility. At present, the first and only country to go live with a generational ban is the Maldives, where the law took effect in November 2025.

New Zealand tried a ban in 2022, but the government scrapped it after a year to help offset tax cuts.

Article Topics

age assurance standard | Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | biometric age estimation | certification | Innovative Technology | ISO 27566-1