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Jumio brings selfie-based reusable identity to EMEA

EMEA launch extends Selfie.DONE across Jumio’s major global markets
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Jumio brings selfie-based reusable identity to EMEA
 

Jumio is offering businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa a selfie-based way to recognize previously verified users without requiring another identity document scan.

The California-based biometrics provider first deployed the service in Brazil before expanding it across Latin America, North America and, earlier this month, Asia-Pacific.

Selfie.DONE gives previously verified users a shorter route through subsequent onboarding or verification.

Users provide identifying information, such as a name and date of birth or supported national identifier, and capture a biometric selfie. Jumio applies liveness detection before matching the facial image and submitted information against a previously verified record in its Identity Graph.

Jumio says the Identity Graph contains more than 75 million legitimate and fraudulent identity records and adds approximately 85,000 each day.

“By putting explicit user consent and privacy at the core of our global identity graph, we empower businesses to instantly recognize trusted users while ensuring rigorous security and privacy standards,” says Bala Kumar, president and CPTO at Jumio.

Jumio says selfie.DONE has increased verification completion rates by up to 20 percent and allowed up to 60 percent of returning users to continue without scanning an identity document.

The EMEA rollout extends Jumio’s graph-based reusable identity model across its major global markets.

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