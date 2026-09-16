Jumio launches selfie-based reusable identity tool across APAC region

Jumio has launched its reusable identity product, selfie.DONE, across the Asia-Pacific region, addressing a need for more agile KYC methods that can keep pace with digital transformation. A release from the California-based biometrics provider says the expansion marks the latest phase of a global rollout for the selfie biometrics product, following successful launches in Latin America and North America.

Selfie.DONE is aptly named: the reusable identity system matches a user selfie against Jumio’s global, consented identity graph, allowing businesses to instantly recognize enrolled, trusted users. That means it’s no longer a given that every onboarding flow starts with an ID document; with the breadth of Jumio’s network, you can take a selfie, and you’re done.

Early deployments have shown a 20 percent increase in verification completion rates, with up to 60 percent of users verifying without a document scan. Moreover, Jumio’s continuous, cross-customer intelligence improves with every verification: each contributes to a global identity graph that already contains over 75 million legitimate and fraudulent identities, and grows by approximately 85,000 identities per day.

This connected intelligence graph enables organizations across the spectrum to instantly verify trusted users regardless of where the initial verification took place. Conversely, anyone the system cannot confidently recognize will be escalated for more rigorous verification.

Target customers include financial services firms, crypto exchanges, gaming and sharing economy platforms.

“The launch of selfie.DONE in APAC marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to redefine digital trust,” says Bala Kumar, president and CPTO at Jumio. “With the region’s dynamic, mobile-first economy, the demand for frictionless, high-assurance onboarding has never been higher. By introducing selfie.DONE to the region, we’re helping organizations shift from point-in-time verification to a model of continuous, contextual, and connected identity intelligence, enabling them to instantly recognize trusted users and turn identity verification from a friction point into a competitive advantage.

Article Topics

APAC | biometrics | identity verification | Jumio | KYC | reusable digital ID | selfie biometrics