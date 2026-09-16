FB pixel

Jumio launches selfie-based reusable identity tool across APAC region

By leveraging identity graph, product removes necessity of doc verification from onboarding
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Jumio launches selfie-based reusable identity tool across APAC region
 

Jumio has launched its reusable identity product, selfie.DONE, across the Asia-Pacific region, addressing a need for more agile KYC methods that can keep pace with digital transformation. A release from the California-based biometrics provider says the expansion marks the latest phase of a global rollout for the selfie biometrics product, following successful launches in Latin America and North America.

Selfie.DONE is aptly named: the reusable identity system matches a user selfie against Jumio’s global, consented identity graph, allowing businesses to instantly recognize enrolled, trusted users. That means it’s no longer a given that every onboarding flow starts with an ID document; with the breadth of Jumio’s network, you can take a selfie, and you’re done.

Early deployments have shown a 20 percent increase in verification completion rates, with up to 60 percent of users verifying without a document scan. Moreover, Jumio’s continuous, cross-customer intelligence improves with every verification: each contributes to a global identity graph that already contains over 75 million legitimate and fraudulent identities, and grows by approximately 85,000 identities per day.

This connected intelligence graph enables organizations across the spectrum to instantly verify trusted users regardless of where the initial verification took place. Conversely, anyone the system cannot confidently recognize will be escalated for more rigorous verification.

Target customers include financial services firms, crypto exchanges, gaming and sharing economy platforms.

“The launch of selfie.DONE in APAC marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to redefine digital trust,” says Bala Kumar, president and CPTO at Jumio. “With the region’s dynamic, mobile-first economy, the demand for frictionless, high-assurance onboarding has never been higher. By introducing selfie.DONE to the region, we’re helping organizations shift from point-in-time verification to a model of continuous, contextual, and connected identity intelligence, enabling them to instantly recognize trusted users and turn identity verification from a friction point into a competitive advantage.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Beyond ‘deepfake’: Persona, University at Buffalo taxonomy maps how selfie fraud actually happens

Calling an identity attack a “deepfake” may no longer tell fraud teams enough about what actually happened. Persona, working with…

 

Passkeys in the post-quantum era: Why FIDO needs more than new algorithms

By Johann-Philipp Thiers, Security Specialist at Swissbit. Passkeys have become one of the most tangible examples of passwordless authentication. They…

 

Part 3 of international age assurance systems, covering analysis, now in public draft

The world’s first international standard on age assurance systems is growing. Writing on LinkedIn, the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS)’s…

 

ICE contract reveals nationwide architecture behind HSI’s National Tracking Program

A relatively small U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contract has revealed unusually specific details about a little-known Homeland Security…

 

Socure brings real-time identity intelligence to NextgenID’s in-person ID proofing

A strategic partnership struck between Socure and NextgenID to combine AI-powered digital identity intelligence with the highest possible biometric identity…

 

ID.me partners with Plaid to link verification for users, bank accounts

ID.me, a regular provider of identity services for the U.S. government, has announced a partnership with Plaid, a data transfer…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events