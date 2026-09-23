Kantara first accredited to certify UK digital ID providers to framework v1.0

The Kantara Initiative is positioning itself as the go-to for certification against the UK’s Digital Verification Services (DVS) Trust Framework. The organization announced it has received accreditation to perform certifications against DVS Trust Framework version 1.0 and the supplementary codes v1.1 announced recently by OfDIA.

The organization’s website is well known as the place digital identity industry professionals go to check the trust status list for approvals against the U.S. identity and authentication assurance levels defined by NIST. Kantara also performs conformance assessments for various other standards and specifications, like those from OpenID.

Kantara is currently the only conformity assessment body (CAB) accredited to the latest version of the DVS Trust Framework requirements. Version 1.0 went live on September 1, setting the national digital ID scheme on legal footing. Supplementary codes v1.1 for right to work and right to rent checks was also introduced on September 1, and those checks are only legally valid if performed by a certified DVS provider as of October 1.

FaceTec VP of Global Standards Andrew Hughes called the accreditation “a massive step forward for trustworthiness of identity providers certified by Kantara for this scheme” in a comment under Kantara Initiative’s announcement on LinkedIn.

The UK Accreditation Service accredited only Kantara and BSI Assurance under the pilot certification process, and Kantara was first CAB to graduate from the pilot last November. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) set a goal of at least six accredited CABs participating in the program before a government restructuring led to its closure and most of its responsibilities moving to the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST) in July.

Kantara has certified several digital identity service providers to the previous versions of the DVS Trust Framework, including Signicat last month and iProov, which works with Veriff and Signicat to provide the biometric technology underpinning the UK’s GOV.UK One Login service.

Article Topics

certification | conformity assessment body (CAB) | digital verification service (DVS) | DVS Trust Framework | Kantara