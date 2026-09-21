Kenya’s digital birth registration platform enrols 270k newborns in two months

Kenyan authorities say they have registered more than 270,000 newborns digitally and assigned them unique personal identifiers (UPIs) within two months of rolling out an electronic birth notification system.

The reform, led by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, links hospitals directly to civil registration services and is intended to make birth registration faster while strengthening the country’s legal identity system. The initiative was first rolled out on a pilot basis.

A news report by local Citizen TV quotes a parent describing the ease with which he obtained a birth notification for their child after registration. The digital system transmits details of newborns from the hospital or health facility where they are born to the civil registration office, where the birth record is processed. Parents can then have the birth certificate printed without having to visit a Huduma Centre to make a fresh application.

Users confirm that the process is faster than with the previous system when parents often had to wait in queues for long hours to register their children. In some sub-counties, the timeframe for getting a birth certificate after registration is now between three and seven working days, the report notes. According to local civil registration authorities, users must have a username to log in, after which an OTP is sent to their phone to allow them to proceed with the process.

The e-notification system was launched in June. According to Dr. Belio Kipsang, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, the reform is part of government efforts to fully integrate the civil registration system with the national ID platform to facilitate legal identity expansion. He said efforts are also being multiplied to fully integrate the CRVS system with the Ministry of Health’s Hospital Management System so that all connected hospitals can carry out e-birth notifications across the country.

Speaking about national ID issuance, Kipsang also reported progress, saying between January and September, at least 2.4 million IDs were issued, about 500,000 more than at the same stage the previous year. He also announced plans for the establishment of a similar e-notification system for deaths, where the registration rate remains low.

The latest reforms build on progress made in Kenya’s identity system in recent years. Immigration and Citizen Services officials said in December 2024 that the country had made major gains in clearing a backlog of national ID cards and other identity documents, while the Civil Registration Services had also rolled out the UPI and expanded its reach through new offices and digitization.

In February last year, officials said about 90 percent of birth certificate applications were already being completed digitally and that the government was working towards automatically issuing national IDs when citizens turn 18.

In June, Cabinet approved measures to remove fees required for the issuance of birth certificates. President William Ruto, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, said the decision was intended to ease access to civil registration and give the government better demographic statistics to inform national policy planning, as reported by Capital FM.

These reforms are part of Kenya’s broader effort to strengthen its identity infrastructure so that citizens can use identity not only as an administrative tool but also as a credential for accessing a range of public and private sector services. The government considers the Maisha Namba digital ID as an important pillar of the country’s ongoing digital transformation.

The linkage of civil registration and national ID systems reflects a growing trend across Africa, where countries are moving toward lifecycle-based identity ecosystems that follow citizens from birth through adulthood.

Liberia, for instance, recently outlined plans to link its national ID and CRVS systems as part of an ongoing infrastructure upgrade under a public-private partnership.

Other African countries are also making strides with digital birth registration. Nigeria has been digitizing its CRVS system with private sector funding, while Rwanda’s efforts to integrate birth registration with its national ID system have improved service access and data quality, according to case studies by Vital Strategies.

Article Topics

Africa | birth registration | civil registration | CRVS | Kenya | legal identity | national ID | Unique Personal Identification Number (UPIN)