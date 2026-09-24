Kinegram lets identity providers limit data read from document chips

Organizations using OVD Kinegram’s Mobile Chip SDK can now set the scope of an NFC identity document read.

New data group (DG) settings allow customers to retrieve only the fields required for onboarding, KYC, or account verification workflows.

The smartphone communicates with the document chip as a thin client, and the DocVal Service performs verification in the customer’s server environment.

“The combination of even faster performance and increased data minimization is particularly valuable wherever verification efficiency and responsible data handling need to go hand in hand,” says Lucia Meusburger, marketing manager at OVD Kinegram.

Customers can choose from four predefined profiles or define a custom set of data groups.

The .minimal profile reads DG1, which has the machine-readable zone information and biographic data printed on the document.

The .minimalKYC profile retrieves DG2, which contains the biometric facial image stored on the chip by the issuing authority.

The .standard option adds DG7, DG11 and DG12 for the holder’s signature and additional personal and document details.

The .all profile requests every accessible data group from DG1 through DG16.

Fingerprint and iris information could require authorization under extended access controls that a regular remote onboarding application lacks.

Limiting the identity fields retrieved from a document does not remove the files required to authenticate the selected data.

The SDK continues to read the Security Object Document, which contains hashes for the data groups stored on the chip.

The document issuer signs this file to allow the verification service to check if each retrieved group is genuine and has remained unchanged.

In the Mobile Chip SDK online, these checks are performed through the DocVal Service in the customer’s server environment.

The company also offers an offline SDK that performs verification on managed devices.

Restricting a chip read can reduce the amount of personal information extracted from the document and transferred into the verification workflow.

For organizations subject to the GDPR, this can support the principle that personal data should be limited to what is necessary for the purpose for which it is processed.

An earlier update to Mobile Chip SDK introduced performance optimizations and diagnostic tools.

The company claimed that those changes made document chip verification three to four times faster.

The performance of the latest update will depend on the profiles customers choose and the results measured in deployed workflows.

The configurable data group selection is available to new and existing customers.

Article Topics

digital ID | e-ID | Mobile Chip SDK | NFC | OVD Kinegram AG | SDK