LexisNexis brings identity proofing to Epic as ID.me integrates with Oracle Health

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has made its Identity Proofing for MyChart product available in the Epic Toolbox Program, as part of the Identity Verification for MyChart Category – demonstrating alignment with integration and functionality best practices for the major electronic health record (EHR) systems provider.

A release from the company says the integration gives U.S. hospitals and health systems using Epic EHR systems access to “a modular suite of identity verification and risk decisioning tools designed to help protect Epic MyChart accounts and secure patient data.”

The Identity Proofing for MyChart suite offers a range of AI-assisted verification capabilities including digital identity, email, phone association and biometrics intelligence. It can support NIST IAL2-level assurance to help organizations transition from point-in-time identity checks to risk-based decisioning that applies the appropriate level of assurance for each interaction.

“Being in the Epic Toolbox Program validates that our solution seamlessly aligns with Epic technical blueprints, providing healthcare IT teams with a predictable, repeatable deployment process,” says Brad Bauer, SVP and general manager of healthcare for LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“By removing implementation complexity, we enable health systems to quickly protect patient accounts with robust identity proofing that preserves intuitive user workflows.”

Patient portals are now pain points for high-value interactions: account creation, login, account recovery, medical record access, messaging, scheduling and payments all flow through them.

Adaptability, continuous protection now need-to-haves

Bauer says the stakes for patient portal security have never been higher. “Hospitals can no longer rely on static identity checks when patient portals are becoming central to how people access care, manage records and make payments. Identity Proofing for MyChart gives healthcare organizations a stronger, more adaptive way to verify identity and recognize trusted users.”

The company also knows that the complexity of healthcare demands a solution that can adapt to varying needs. Its system lets Epic customers select and combine capabilities based on their desired patient experience, operational priorities, and risk tolerance.

Bauer says the configurability of the product suite “allows healthcare organizations to keep routine interactions relatively simple while managing higher-risk interactions with stronger verification to help defend against emerging threats like synthetic identity fraud, forged documents and deepfake-enabled impersonations.”

ID.me, Oracle Health integration simplifies IDV for prescribers

A new collaboration will see ID.me integrate its digital identity tools into Oracle Health products, to simplify patient intake and help strengthen credentialing for controlled-substance providers.

A release says that patients can verify their identity digitally prior to or during check-in and choose the records they want to share, helping to limit repetitive forms and streamline registration workflows.

To simplify verification of identities and professional credentials of practitioners who perform electronic prescription of controlled substances (EPCS), Oracle Health will leverage ID.me’s existing network of nearly 5 million medical professionals – an “established identity verification and authentication infrastructure designed to support applicable security and compliance requirements,” which is already used by more than 100,000 prescribers nationwide.

Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Health and Life Sciences, says “trusted, verified identity is the foundation that makes secure, interoperable data exchange possible. By extending that foundation to patients and providers, we can help enable patients to exercise more control over the data they choose to share with providers and alleviate repetitive administrative tasks for staff and clinicians.”

Article Topics

digital identity | healthcare | ID.me | identity proofing | LexisNexis | medical records | patient identification