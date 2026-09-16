Lindner brings inGo construction credentials to Germany’s d-you wallet

Subcontractor management platform inGo will connect with Germany’s d-you digital identity wallet as part of launch partner Lindner Group’s participation in the program. The platform is already used on hundreds of construction sites and is being prepared for d-you’s January 2, 2027 launch.

As a launch partner, inGo will integrate directly with the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet framework. This will allow workers and subcontractors to provide verified digital certificates without re‑entering data, reducing paperwork and improving efficiency.

At a partner roundtable in Berlin on September 9, Lindner Managing Director Martin Weber said inGo was built from everyday construction site needs. “That’s exactly where inGo was developed,” he said. “The mobile app brings together all documents, certificates, and legal requirements in one central place.”

inGo was developed by Lindner Group subsidiary tibe.io to digitize compliance checks and subcontractor management. The app centralizes documents, certificates and legal requirements, replacing paper passes with QR codes and sending automated reminders when certificates are about to expire.

Lindner reports more than 850 subcontractors and 1,200 projects are registered. “Looking ahead, the technology behind inGo is intended to be used not only in construction but in other industries as well,” Weber added.

Branded d‑you, Germany’s digital wallet will allow citizens to store and use digital versions of IDs, driver’s licences and other documents on their smartphones. At launch, around 40 partners from business, science and public administration will provide services through the wallet. The services include age verification, legally binding contracts and online bank account opening.

The app will be voluntary, free, and compliant with EU technical standards, storing data encrypted on the user’s device rather than in the cloud. The wallet is Germany’s implementation of the EU‑wide EUDI Wallet framework

For Lindner, the integration shows how a tool developed for construction site compliance can become part of a broader European digital identity ecosystem. The company says it eventually plans to take the technology behind inGo into other industries.

Article Topics

construction | d‑you | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Germany | inGo | Lindner Group | reusable digital ID