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Listen: How age assurance platforms earn trust

ACCS' Tony Allen and OpenAge's Julian Corbett discuss certification, reusable credentials and the future of trusted age checks
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometric Update Podcast  |  Features and Interviews
Listen: How age assurance platforms earn trust
 

The world has more or less decided that some online services should be age-restricted. The question now is, how to do it in such a way that people trust online age assurance, the same way they trust an airline or a bank.

How can a user prove their age without giving up any other information? How can systems enable them to use one check more than once, so as not to have to prove their age over and over again? And, what do providers need to do in order to build trust in the age assurance ecosystem overall?

This episode of the Biometric Update Podcast features two leaders from the field of age assurance debating those very questions. Tony Allen of the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has argued (with caveats) that orchestrators, tokenization schemes and other startups working with interoperability mechanisms can muddy the trust established in the original age check. Julian Corbett runs OpenAge – a passkey-based age initiative that, so far, is the most visibly successful version of this model.

Yet AgeKeys, the passkey-based reusable tech that OpenAge relies on, recently received certification from the Age Check Certification Scheme – which Tony Allen runs – against ISO/IEC 27566-1, the international standard for age assurance systems that Allen helped write.

What did OpenAge have to do in order to achieve that certification? How does the ACCS apply the standard governing age systems? And how can the carrier of an age signal retain the trust established by the initial age check?

Addressing one of the timeliest and most urgent issues of the day, this episode puts the assessor across from the assessed – and finds common ground in fundamental principles of trust and user privacy.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:41:25

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