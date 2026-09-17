Luciditi integrates IDV into ITL MyCheckr to enable checks for UK alcohol sales

Innovative Technology Ltd (ITL) and Luciditi have announced a new partnership, allowing customers to validate their UK digital ID on ITL’s MyCheckr devices, which can also be used for anonymous age estimation.

John Vallis, senior business development manager for ITL, says that with the integration in place, “MyCheckr can now perform anonymous age estimation and validate a customer’s digital ID age credential in a single transaction, on one device.”

“Although age estimation technology in itself cannot be used to automate alcohol sales, this key partnership with Luciditi gives customers a simple way to use their digital age credential when purchasing alcohol. The timing of this couldn’t be better, as digital proof of age is now legally accepted for alcohol sales in England and Wales.”

Customers using digital ID to prove age when buying alcohol in the UK must use a digital credential from a provider certified under the Digital Verification Services (DVS) Trust Framework. Luciditi is among the 46 providers currently listed on the DVS register; as such, it qualifies to enable MyCheckr to check digital IDs for alcohol sales.

Philip Young, Co-Founder and CTO of Luciditi, says “embedding our certified digital ID verification directly inside the MyCheckr device gives retailers a single, trusted solution for age assurance at the point of sale. It gives customers a fast, private, secure way to prove their age with their phone, with no ID photo, no date of birth and certainly no tracking.”

More legislation on age restricted products coming

Highly effective age verification stands to be in high demand in the UK in the coming months, with new legislation on tobacco and vaping products coming down the pipeline in January 2027, and age restrictions on high-caffeine energy drink sales taking effect in England from April 2027.

John Vallis believes the partnership with Luciditi “takes MyCheckr to the next level” in terms of simplicity and effectiveness. “MyCheckr is placed at an assisted checkout and performs anonymous age estimation, if the customer is estimated to be underage, the staff can ask the customer to present their digital ID to the MyCheckr for verification. The results are fast and seamless for both retailers and customers alike.”

Article Topics

biometric age estimation | biometrics | identity verification | Innovative Technology | Luciditi | retail biometrics | UK age verification