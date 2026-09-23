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Malawi advances data harmonization, interoperability agenda

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Malawi advances data harmonization, interoperability agenda
 

Public sector entities in Malawi have been reminded to accelerate the harmonization of their digital systems in a push towards a digital government ecosystem that is interoperable, secure and void of silos.

The Director General of the country’s Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Mayamiko Nkoloma, restated the call as he addressed participants at this year’s annual Lakeshore Conference, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM).

Nkoloma was speaking during a session titled “From fragmented systems to digital government: strengthening inter-agency collaboration for Malawi 2063,” according to the event brochure.

He said dismantling the current administrative silos would streamline identity verification, enhance service delivery and strengthen the security of government data. Other African countries such as Ghana, which Malawi recently reached out to for digital government collaboration, and Nigeria, have been discussing data harmonization plans.

The idea, according to Malawi authorities, is to ensure that all government systems get connected to the National Registration and Identification System (NRIS), to move the database from a static civil registry into an active digital trust architecture that enables digital service delivery, anti-fraud verification, and financial inclusion.

The appeal by the MACRA boss follows a government meeting last month during which stakeholders, including ICT heads and representatives from several public institutions, discussed how to accelerate the integration of digital systems and services across government ministries, departments and agencies. Participants identified a number of obstacles including lack of interoperability, capacity gaps and infrastructure limitations.

At the workshop, ICT Minister, Shadric Namalomba, said fragmented systems increase costs and limit efficiency, while integrated platforms can maximize public value and simplify how citizens get access to services.

Officials argue that other public systems which have been connected to the NRIS infrastructure such as the Department of Human Resource Management, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Health have already registered positive results.

The data harmonization and interoperable digital government push is part of a wider digital transformation agenda. The country has been implementing digital public infrastructure projects under the Digital Malawi Acceleration Project (DMAP).

The country’s national identity program, which is already nearing universal coverage, is considered a major pillar of the digital transformation journey. As part of efforts to drive identity inclusion and enhance access to digital services, the government recently launched a digital ID wallet.

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