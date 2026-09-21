Meta appeals Ofcom’s categorization of Instagram, WhatsApp in effort to stall OSA

Social media companies have a tendency to talk about how seriously they take the safety of their users, especially children. A good way to demonstrate this would be to stop litigating regulators who put restrictions on their products in an attempt to make them safer for kids.

Meta is once again taking UK regulator Ofcom to court. The company’s lawyers have served notice of an appeal against classifying its platforms WhatsApp and Instagram as Category 1 services, which subjects them to additional duties under the Online Safety Act (OSA).

According to the Guardian, the regulator is seeking to demand from the platforms greater transparency, more user controls, measures to protect users from fraudulent advertising and increased recording of illegal content. Meta doesn’t like this, and is taking legal action to try and prevent it.

The company has already tried to gum up Ofcom’s regulatory works. In May, it filed a judicial review against the regulator with the High Court, challenging how Ofcom calculates fees and penalties under the OSA. Meta does not want penalties to be tied to a company’s global revenue. So, it sues.

Ofcom operating in ‘highly litigious environment’

Ofcom says it remains committed to its mission. But is also sounding the alarm bell to emphasize the size and potency of its foe: per the report, a senior director at the regulator told a committee in the House of Lords on Tuesday that Ofcom was “operating in a highly litigious environment.”

Oliver Griffiths, the Ofcom group director for online safety, explains the situation with appropriate bluntness: “we have all come to work to make this happen, but, if we run unnecessary risks, we are going to get absolutely clobbered legally by deep-pocketed individuals and firms.”

The Financial Times quotes Damian Collins, former junior minister for tech and the digital economy in the previous Conservative government, who says “it’s clearly a deliberate strategy by Meta to frustrate and delay the implementation of the Online Safety Act. It is a form of lawfare to tie up the regulator.”

Therein lies the bigger problem: Meta seems entirely comfortable breaking the law, and asserting its right to do so.

Social firms align but minister promises more agile legislation

The company’s response is consistent with its strategy of deflection, would-be concession and more promises to think of the children.

“Like many others in the industry, including TikTok, Roblox, X and Quora, we are challenging specific aspects of implementation,” a Meta spokesperson says. “These are not challenges to the law itself, but how Ofcom has interpreted it. This is a normal feature of any new regulatory regime being bedded in and ensures questions of process, scope and implementation get settled so the law is applied proportionately, accurately and consistently.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Nandy, the secretary for digital, culture, media and sport, is promising to keep the legislation coming, and says “I think we’re going to have to start getting used to the idea, actually, that government is going to be far quicker, far more interventionist, and I think I’m going to have to see the law updated regularly because tech is changing so fast that we’ve got to be able to respond.”

It’s not just Meta that’s causing headaches for Ofcom. Roblox and Quora are also challenging Ofcom’s categorization of their services, and X and TikTok are challenging its efforts to gather information.

Who runs the internet: governments or social media platforms?

It would appear that Ofcom and social media companies are on a collision course that stands to fundamentally alter how one party operates. An Ofcom spokesperson frames the regulator’s mission as follows: “Parliament has charged us with the job of regulating an industry that has been unregulated and unaccountable for more than 20 years.” Social media firms, meanwhile, have grown into entities that, because of their size and the wealth of the people who own them, believe on a policy level that they should be able to dictate their own laws.

Per the FT, industry insiders say “the fees and fines are consistent with what happens with the UK telecoms industry, arguing that the threat needs to be sufficient for the law to be taken seriously by U.S. tech giants.”

And there’s the rub. How does one use financial threats to keep a company in line, when that company’s resources are equal or greater than those of a small country? In August, when Meta agreed to pay out $18 billion to settle a sheaf of lawsuits in the U.S., the New York Times noted that Meta’s total stock value stands at $1.45 trillion, in a piece with a title that answers itself: “What Does $17.1 Billion Mean for Meta?”

Call it pocket change, peanuts or just nothing to sweat about: for Meta, even a fine that looks astronomical to most people is simply a bad clam to be swallowed, digested and forgotten.

Regulators already know this. But the lesson is ongoing. As Australia moves to introduce a digital duty of care, the world will see how Meta responds to demands for more accountability for the harm it causes. Age assurance regulations continue to gain momentum internationally, and those, too, will be de facto measures of Meta’s tolerance for laws it doesn’t like, and of how it responds to enforcement measures.

The answers will shape the next iteration of the internet. The debate is no longer about age checks, but about how to preserve digital sovereignty in an online world that Silicon Valley considers to be its property, and what happens when a company starts to operate like its own government.

Article Topics

digital sovereignty | Meta | Ofcom | Online Safety Act | regulation | social media | UK age verification