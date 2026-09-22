Meta defeats California voiceprint suit as judge finds data use authorized

A federal judge dismissed a proposed class action accusing Meta of unlawfully collecting voiceprints from Facebook and Messenger users, finding that the California plaintiff gave the company permission to use his voice data when he accepted Meta’s terms and incorporated privacy disclosures.

A federal judge in California dismissed Nicholas Robinson’s lawsuit against Meta on September 15, finding that the company had permission to use the voice data at issue in his claim under the state’s computer anti-hacking law.

But the eight-page ruling is considerably narrower than a finding that Meta does not collect biometric voiceprints.

Breyer did not decide whether Meta creates voiceprints from Facebook or Messenger audio, whether its technology can identify Robinson by his voice, or whether its disclosures would satisfy a law expressly regulating biometric data.

Instead, the case turned on whether Meta had permission to access and use Robinson’s data under Section 502(c)(2) of the California Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act (CDAFA).

Robinson alleged that he permitted Facebook and Messenger to access his voice only to communicate through the applications. He claimed Meta went further by collecting and using voiceprint data to identify users, improve its products, and deliver targeted advertising.

Meta argued that Robinson had already authorized the alleged use through the company’s Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and U.S. Regional Privacy Notice. Breyer agreed.

Meta’s privacy notice disclosed that the company could collect voice recordings that may be used to identify people when they use relevant features. It also disclosed that Meta may use personal information to provide, personalize, and improve its products, including to show advertisements.

The U.S. Regional Privacy Notice considered by the court disclosed that Meta could collect “voice recordings” that “may be used to identify” users when they use relevant features.

The court found that those disclosures supplied permission broad enough to defeat Robinson’s CDAFA claim, even though Meta’s disclosures did not use the word “voiceprint.”

CDAFA makes it unlawful to knowingly access a computer or computer system and, without permission, take, copy or make use of data.

Meta raised four grounds for dismissal. It argued that the California Consumer Privacy Act displaced Robinson’s claim, that he had not adequately alleged Meta used his voiceprints, that he had not sufficiently alleged Meta knew it lacked permission, and that he failed to plead the damage or loss necessary for a private CDAFA action.

Breyer ruled only the permission issue.

Robinson acknowledged that he had agreed to Meta’s Terms of Service, which incorporated Meta’s Privacy Policy and U.S. Regional Privacy Notice. The court found that the terms expressly contemplated using voice recordings to identify users and using personal information to personalize products and advertising.

Robinson argued that Meta’s privacy disclosures were scattered among different documents, never used the term “voiceprint,” and did not disclose the specific biometric processing he alleged.

Breyer rejected each argument.

The judge said Ninth Circuit precedent allows online agreements to incorporate other documents by reference. He also concluded that Meta did not have to use the word “voiceprint” because its notice disclosed that voice recordings could be used to identify users.

Robinson also pointed to a Messenger microphone notification saying the app uses the microphone for functions such as recording video with sound, making voice and video calls, and creating voice messages. He argued that the notification did not disclose voiceprint collection or seek biometric consent.

Breyer found that the notification came after Robinson had already accepted Meta’s broader terms and incorporated privacy documents.

The court also distinguished litigation over Google’s Incognito mode, in which users alleged that Google collected browsing information despite representations that private browsing would keep their activity private.

Meta, Breyer found, expressly disclosed that voice recordings could be used for identification.

Robinson had not alleged that he subsequently revoked his authorization or notified Meta that his permission was limited in the way he claimed.

His lawyer also conceded at oral argument that if the court found Robinson had consented to Meta’s use of the data, there was no amendment that could cure the problem. Breyer therefore dismissed the complaint without leave to amend.

Meta’s voiceprint patent remains part of the dispute, as Robinson based part of his allegation on Meta’s intellectual property.

Facebook applied in December 2016 for a patent that describes receiving audio from an unknown speaker, comparing it with stored voiceprints of candidate users, calculating probabilities that the speaker is a particular user, and identifying the speaker based on those comparisons.

The patents do not establish that Meta deployed those systems on Robinson or Messenger users generally. Breyer made no such finding.

Instead, Robinson cited the patent to support his allegation that Meta developed voice-identification technology. The patent itself does not establish that Meta deployed that technology on Robinson or Messenger users generally.

Another Meta voiceprint lawsuit is pending before a different judge in the same federal district.

Illinois resident Natalie Delgado alleges that Meta collected her voiceprint when she used Facebook and Messenger audio functions, including voice messages and Messenger calls, without complying with Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)

In February 2024, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston found that Delgado had plausibly alleged the collection of a voiceprint. The judge pointed to both Meta’s disclosure that voice recordings may be used for identification and its voiceprint patents, while stressing that whether Meta uses the patented technology remained to be proved.

The 2024 ruling allowed Delgado’s principal BIPA claims to proceed, and the distinction became even more significant this year.

In August, Illston rejected Meta’s bid for summary judgment after discovery, finding sufficient evidence to create a factual dispute over whether Meta collected voice recordings in a form capable of identifying Delgado.

Meta had argued that it stores Facebook and Messenger audio files in a way that can associate files with user accounts but does not identify the speaker in those files.

Illston found Meta’s internal technical evidence sufficient to prevent the issue from being resolved in Meta’s favor before trial.

The Delgado case remains active. On September 15, the same day Breyer dismissed Robinson, Illston issued another discovery order in the BIPA litigation.

The different outcomes illustrate the importance of the statute under which voice biometric allegations are brought.

Breyer did not rule that Robinson’s voice had never been processed into a voiceprint. Nor did he decide that Meta’s general privacy notice constitutes the kind of informed biometric consent BIPA requires.

He found instead that, for Robinson’s claim under California’s computer anti-hacking statute, Meta had permission to access and use the data because Robinson had accepted contractual terms broad enough to cover the conduct he alleged.

In Illinois, where the law expressly regulates voiceprints and imposes separate biometric disclosure and consent requirements, the closely related question of what Meta does with Messenger users’ voices remains very much alive.

Article Topics

biometric identifiers | Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) | data privacy | lawsuits | Meta | voice biometrics | voiceprints