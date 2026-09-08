FB pixel

Microsoft launches Age API, following OS-level declared age range model

Company joins Apple, Google in enabling devices to send age signals to apps
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Microsoft launches Age API, following OS-level declared age range model
 

Whether because of its age, its product focus or its relatively anemic branding, Microsoft has not caught much public scrutiny in debates over age assurance. Apple and Google, which make phones, run their operating systems and manage their app stores, have presented as bigger targets.

In what could be seen as a proactive move on the company’s part, it has announced a restructuring of child safety and account privacy features on Windows 11, which includes moving age assurance directly into the operating system via the Windows Age API.

The API follows the model established by Apple and replicated by Google, which uses a declared age range provided at the time of device registration to tailor app content according to age bands or brackets. Per Windows’ developer blog, “these APIs are designed for apps that need to comply with child safety regulations without requiring the app to collect, store, or process date of birth or other personally identifiable information.”

“Apps use these signals to adapt content, features, or access controls based on a user’s age and verified status – without needing to implement their own age verification system.”

In Microsoft’s case, the age bands are under 10, 10-12, 13-15, 16-17 and 18 or older.

Declared age means app store model is a parental consent issue

This model, in which an operating system sends age signals to apps, is the preferred option for sites that have had age assurance restrictions imposed on them, notably social media platforms and adult content sites. In the UK, Pornhub – the flagship adult streaming site of parent company Aylo – is available only to Apple users, specifically because they can choose device-based verification.

However, there is increasingly a push to see the device-level model not as a standalone solution, but part of a larger age assurance compliance stack. The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) has argued that the declared age range model should be legally classified and governed as a parental control framework, not an age assurance framework.

The AVPA is part of a working group developing a new international standard to establish a framework for the design, specification, evaluation and deployment of online parental consent systems.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

IDScan confirms breach after 170M identity documents put up for sale

New Orleans-based ID verification provider IDScan.net has acknowledged the major breach of one of its databases, that exposed more than…

 

IEEE developing parental consent standard for online age assurance

Talking about age assurance means talking about parental consent. Many continue to maintain that parents are the best arbiters of…

 

Touch Biometrix’ TFT technology reaches market with Lakota FAP60 scanner

The new FAP60 fingerprint biometric scanner from Lakota Software Solutions works natively with iPhones and iPads, which the company says…

 

Advance.AI targets regional growth as SE Asia’s local IAD provider

Singapore-headquartered digital identity verification, compliance and credit information provider Advance.AI is positioning itself as the native regional choice for biometric…

 

Myanmar’s digital ID strategy comes amid a fraught landscape

Myanmar’s military government is accelerating construction of national digital identity infrastructure despite ongoing civil war, using a phased deployment strategy…

 

Seventh Sense biometrics, PKI-based chat privacy protections granted US patent

A new patent granted to Seventh Sense AI by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) protects the company’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events