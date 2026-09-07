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Microsoft patent adapts biometric authentication to on-screen risk

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Microsoft patent adapts biometric authentication to on-screen risk
 

Computers could begin using biometrics to treat the people around a screen as part of access control.

A new Microsoft patent application proposes changes to how displayed information is protected as the surrounding risk changes.

The proposed biometric authentication system that takes three factors: sensitivity of the displayed content, the location of the device, and the viewing permissions of people nearby.

To determine the risk, the system could read metadata identifying a document’s sensitivity and the sections containing protected information.

For instance, a document containing financial records, personal information, or national security material could receive stronger protection than content classified for public access.

The proposed system replaces a fixed biometric reauthentication interval with a schedule that responds to what is being displayed and where it is being viewed.

The application suggests that a high-risk situation could trigger a check every 30 seconds or every few minutes, while a low-risk setting might be checked hourly.

When a biometric check is triggered, cameras would capture the people in front of the display. The system could also analyze voice or other audio data to help identify those present or determine if they are close enough to view the screen.

The patent application says protected versions of enrolled face, voice, fingerprint, or other biometric data could be retained and compared with newly captured samples.

The trusted platform module would generate or store the cryptographic keys used to protect the information, and a secure input-output path could prevent raw biometric data from being exposed outside the protected environment.

The physical presence of a computer user already influences how some Windows devices behave.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 presence sensing framework allows compatible hardware to wake when a person approaches, switch off or lock when the user leaves, and dim the display when the user is no longer paying attention.

The proposed Microsoft system adds an extra layer to the process. It would attempt to biometrically identify an observer and compare that person’s access rights with the permissions governing the specific information on screen.

Microsoft already uses sensitivity labels in Purview to classify files and emails. The label remains in a file’s metadata and can support policies such as encryption and access restrictions.

The filing, spotted by Patentlyze, was published as US 2026/0252673 A1 in August 2026 and is a pending biometric patent application.

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