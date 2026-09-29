Microsoft Security Research traced an Azure intrusion to Storm-3168. The attacker used two compromised service principals to map the victim’s cloud environment, delete resources, and retrieve storage account access keys.

One identity focused on discovery, and the other carried out reconnaissance, destructive operations, and credential collection.

Service principals are workload identities that allow applications and automated services to access cloud resources. They are not employee accounts or identities created for AI agents.

Microsoft says the destruction, attempts to interfere with recovery protections, and collection of storage credentials were consistent with ransomware or extortion activity.

The first service principal performed more than 300 successful discovery operations over approximately 15.5 hours.

The second attempted more than 150 destructive or credential-related operations within 35 minutes.

The main destructive sequence lasted about seven minutes and included more than 100 attempts to delete storage accounts.

Microsoft says most of the targeted storage accounts were deleted. The attacker also deleted a Key Vault, Function App, and App Service plan.

The investigation notes that attempts made to delete Azure SQL databases failed because the service principal used an unsupported API version.

The operations relied on roles assigned to the compromised identity, including Storage Account Contributor, Contributor, and SQL DB Contributor.

According to Microsoft, resource locks and storage-level deletion protection blocked some operations that limited the damage despite the broad access.

Microsoft observed five tokens issued to the service principal used for destruction and credential collection of which four supported deletion activity and the other handled storage inventory and key retrieval.

The investigation report says the timing, overlapping token use, and division of tasks indicate automated execution.

The activity follows a recent Google investigation that documented a multi-agent framework automating vulnerability scanning and credential harvesting after gaining access to cloud infrastructure.

Storm-3168 was previously identified as JADEPUFFER. In an earlier investigation, Sysdig reported payloads containing natural-language reasoning, target prioritization, and adaptive retries.

Microsoft found that the client ID, tenant ID, and client secret associated with one service principal had appeared in a public GitHub issue.

The company could not confirm that this disclosure provided the initial access.

Multifactor authentication, passkeys, and biometric authentication for employees will not stop an attacker using valid application credentials.

Microsoft recommends reducing dependence on long-lived secrets, limiting service principals to necessary permissions, monitoring workload identities, and protecting backup resources.

The incident shows an overprivileged machine identity can make automated destructive operations appear authorized to the cloud platform.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital identity | identity security | Microsoft | non-human identities