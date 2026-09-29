FB pixel

Microsoft traces automated Azure destruction to compromised machine identities

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Microsoft traces automated Azure destruction to compromised machine identities
 

Microsoft Security Research traced an Azure intrusion to Storm-3168. The attacker used two compromised service principals to map the victim’s cloud environment, delete resources, and retrieve storage account access keys.

One identity focused on discovery, and the other carried out reconnaissance, destructive operations, and credential collection.

Service principals are workload identities that allow applications and automated services to access cloud resources. They are not employee accounts or identities created for AI agents.

Microsoft says the destruction, attempts to interfere with recovery protections, and collection of storage credentials were consistent with ransomware or extortion activity.

The first service principal performed more than 300 successful discovery operations over approximately 15.5 hours.

The second attempted more than 150 destructive or credential-related operations within 35 minutes.

The main destructive sequence lasted about seven minutes and included more than 100 attempts to delete storage accounts.

Microsoft says most of the targeted storage accounts were deleted. The attacker also deleted a Key Vault, Function App, and App Service plan.

The investigation notes that attempts made to delete Azure SQL databases failed because the service principal used an unsupported API version.

The operations relied on roles assigned to the compromised identity, including Storage Account Contributor, Contributor, and SQL DB Contributor.

According to Microsoft, resource locks and storage-level deletion protection blocked some operations that limited the damage despite the broad access.

Microsoft observed five tokens issued to the service principal used for destruction and credential collection of which four supported deletion activity and the other handled storage inventory and key retrieval.

The investigation report says the timing, overlapping token use, and division of tasks indicate automated execution.

The activity follows a recent Google investigation that documented a multi-agent framework automating vulnerability scanning and credential harvesting after gaining access to cloud infrastructure.

Storm-3168 was previously identified as JADEPUFFER. In an earlier investigation, Sysdig reported payloads containing natural-language reasoning, target prioritization, and adaptive retries.

Microsoft found that the client ID, tenant ID, and client secret associated with one service principal had appeared in a public GitHub issue.

The company could not confirm that this disclosure provided the initial access.

Multifactor authentication, passkeys, and biometric authentication for employees will not stop an attacker using valid application credentials.

Microsoft recommends reducing dependence on long-lived secrets, limiting service principals to necessary permissions, monitoring workload identities, and protecting backup resources.

The incident shows an overprivileged machine identity can make automated destructive operations appear authorized to the cloud platform.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NADRA adds family digital IDs, QR verification to PakID as iris use expands

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has expanded its PakID mobile application with digital family identity credentials, QR-based document…

 

Nvidia adds identity and delegated authority controls for AI agents

Nvidia is extending its controls for AI agents beyond a software sandbox with a platform that pairs runtime restrictions with…

 

OpenID unveils first digital ID providers certified for VP, VCI interoperability

Hopae, Lissi, Meeco and Scytales are among the very first crop of organizations to self-certify their implementations of OpenID Foundation…

 

IFC backs $700M digital payments expansion as identity and fraud risks grow

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has unveiled a $700 million risk‑sharing initiative to help…

 

Deepfakes are overwhelming businesses unprepared to deal with AI threat: Pindrop

It is generally not considered a good idea to put an apex predator in a room with a five-year-old. Tigers…

 

Second US federal biometrics contract win of 2026 for ROC could top $64M

The U.S. Department of Justice is upgrading its digital evidence capabilities for federal criminal investigations with facial recognition and other…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events