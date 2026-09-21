Mobai passes audit for EU digital identity, remote biometric ID proofing

Netherlands-based Attestic Certification has declared Mobai conformant with three key specifications for digital identity services, electronic signatures and automated unattended remote identity proofing with face biometrics.

The certificate covers the core eIDAS regulation, as well as ETSI EN 319 401 v3.1.1 and ETSI TS 119 461 v2.1.1.

The ETSI TS 119 461 specification for Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures (ESI) was updated last year in line with eIDAS and the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR). ETSI EN 319 401 sets out the requirements for trust service providers issuing certificates with electronic signatures.

Together, the ETSI standards provide assurance that Mobai follows best practices for biometric identity proofing, risk management and information security.

The conformity body assessed Mobai’s Biometric Services v3.1.3 and Mobile SDK v2.3.2 against the specifications. Attestic says tailor-made audits against eIDAS trust services specifications are its specialty.

The conformity assurance certificate is valid for one year.

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) rolled out the standards to underpin the EU digital identity system in general, and EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets in particular, in June.

And Mobai signed on to a partnership with Commfides Norge to provide face biometrics for Norway’s national digital ID in May.

Mobai was also certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 earlier this year, which addresses cybersecurity and privacy protections.

Article Topics

Attestic Certification | certification | eIDAS | ETSI EN 319 401 | ETSI TS 119 461 | identity proofing | Mobai