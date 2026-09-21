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MojeID introduces post‑quantum digital identity security, with more to come

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
MojeID introduces post‑quantum digital identity security, with more to come
 

Czech digital identity provider MojeID has launched new post‑quantum cryptography (PQC) protections.

It’s for the ever-nearing future when quantum computers could break current encryption standards. The upgrade comes amid warnings that “Q‑Day,” the point at which quantum machines can crack widely used algorithms, could arrive around 2030.

MojeID has implemented PQC key exchange for encrypted communication with its servers, verified through SSL Labs testing. Usage statistics show nearly half of traffic to the service already employs PQC‑enabled browsers.

More significantly, the MojeID Klíč mobile app now supports post‑quantum algorithms for identity confirmation. Developed with Wultra, version 16.0.0 of the app introduces PQC for login operations. Wultra provides phishing-resistant, post-quantum technologies and digital identity solutions for banks and fintechs, and raised €6.8 million this summer.

New users automatically benefit and existing users are encouraged to update cryptographic keys via the app’s settings. The process requires PIN entry or biometric confirmation. The app includes the option to set up verification using face or fingerprint biometrics, in place of entering a PIN for every login.

MojeID notes that users without a PIN can reinstall the app if they have alternative login methods, though those relying solely on MojeID Klíč may need to re‑verify their identity through CzechPOINT.

The company says this is only the beginning of its post‑quantum roadmap. Further steps will be outlined at LinuxDays on October 3, where MojeID will discuss its long‑term strategy for quantum‑safe digital identity.

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