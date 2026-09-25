Moldova plans national facial image database for police searches, European data exchange

Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is proposing a national facial image registry to help law enforcement identify suspects, investigate crimes, find missing people and identify human remains using facial biometrics.

The proposal comes as Moldova, which borders Ukraine, expands its law enforcement and border security capabilities amid concerns about organized crime, terrorism and other cross-border threats tied to the war and the wider region. It also arrives at a moment when the country remains politically polarized, a combination that raises the stakes for how a centralized biometric identification system would actually be governed, not just how it’s designed on paper.

The proposed Facial Image Registry, or RIF, would be more than a repository of photographs. It would provide a national platform for biometric searches, connect with other government information systems and eventually support facial-image exchanges with European authorities.

What is RIF and how would it work?

RIF would be a state-operated biometric information system for receiving, storing and managing facial images, comparing them biometrically and providing law enforcement with tools to establish or verify a person’s identity.

The system would maintain separate collections of identified and unidentified facial images, with each image assigned a reference number.

It would support two types of biometric comparison. A 1:1 search would compare two images to determine whether they potentially represent the same person. A 1:N search would compare an image of an unidentified person against multiple images in the registry and return possible matches.

In practice, investigators could submit a legally obtained photograph of an unidentified suspect. RIF would compare it against available images and generate a list of potential candidates for further examination. Under the proposed framework, that list would only be a preliminary technical result. Qualified personnel would have to review and confirm a potential match before it could have an operational effect.

RIF could also interact with other state information systems to verify someone’s identity or associate a person with a criminal case, wanted-person file or another individual case.

Who could be included?

The proposal does not provide for automatically transferring photographs of Moldova’s entire population into RIF.

Images would need a legal basis for inclusion and would have to come from authorized sources, including photographs captured during procedural or special investigative activities, images extracted from legally obtained photographs or video, and photographs supplied by competent authorities in Moldova or other countries.

Information already held elsewhere by the state could also be consulted through interoperability rather than duplicated inside RIF, and each facial image would receive a unique reference code that excludes direct identifiers such as the person’s name or state personal identification number.

On paper, that design gives authorities a searchable facial identification capability without automatically enrolling the entire population. Whether it stays that way is a separate question from whether it’s designed that way, and one this proposal can’t answer by itself.

Proposed privacy and access controls

The draft restricts both who can access RIF and how it can be searched. Every operation would need a lawful purpose, and the data used would have to be limited to what’s necessary for it; general, exploratory or purposeless searches would not be allowed, nor would using the system to build discriminatory profiles.

RIF would not be publicly accessible. Access would be limited to authorized personnel designated by institutions providing or using the data, with permissions tied to their roles. And a biometric candidate alone would not establish an identification. Qualified personnel would have to confirm a match before it could have operational effect.

Activity within RIF would be logged, with monitoring and audit mechanisms covering access and operations. Administrators could enter, update, block, erase or archive records, and record whether a potential match was confirmed or rejected.

Responsibility for the system is also divided: the Ministry of Internal Affairs would own and oversee RIF, its Information Technology Service would handle development and database administration, and its Information Technology and Cybersecurity Service would handle infrastructure and cybersecurity.

That divides responsibility clearly. It doesn’t, by itself, guarantee accountability. That depends on who checks the checkers.

Built for European interoperability

RIF is also designed with a future beyond Moldova’s own investigations. In August, the government approved a separate draft law on international police cooperation meant to align Moldova with the European Prüm II mechanism, covering automated exchanges of DNA profiles, fingerprints, vehicle data, facial images and police records, along with information on terrorism prevention, missing people and stolen travel documents.

That framework doesn’t hand foreign authorities open access to Moldova’s domestic registry. The cross-border component would draw from a separate reference dataset covering suspected, accused, indicted or convicted people and, in some cases, victims, but not missing people or human remains. An initial exchange would send only an image and reference number, with identifying information released after a match is confirmed. And none of this activates until Moldova passes the dedicated cross-border legislation the exchanges depend on.

The architecture, in other words, tries to keep three steps separate: the search, the confirmation, and the disclosure of who someone actually is.

Part of a wider biometric buildout

RIF isn’t Moldova’s first step in this direction. INTERPOL began providing operational assistance in 2022, including biometric checks at border points, and its current I-FORCE program, covering Moldova, Ukraine and neighboring states, targets organized crime, trafficking, terrorism and cybercrime, in part through biometric identification. Moldova’s police have also received 14 Integrated Biometrics mobile fingerprint scanners tied to INTERPOL’s BIOHUB platform, adding a second biometric channel alongside RIF’s facial matching capability.

INTERPOL has framed the biometric expansion as part of its response to organized crime and security risks associated with the war in neighboring Ukraine, while also providing Moldova with technology, training and operational assistance. An organization recommending more biometric infrastructure while helping build that same infrastructure isn’t necessarily wrong about the threat, but its assessment of why RIF is needed and its role in expanding Moldova’s biometric capabilities are closely intertwined.

Taken together with the push toward Prüm II, these steps mark a shift from scattered biometric tools toward integrated infrastructure, with domestic identification, border checks and international data-sharing increasingly functioning as one system rather than separate ones.

Why the safeguards can’t be taken on faith

RIF’s proposed safeguards are real, on paper: lawful-purpose requirements, restricted enrollment, role-based access, audit trails, and a human sign-off before any match counts as an identification. That’s a more careful design than a bare facial-matching database would require.

But the case for treating those safeguards as sufficient runs into two specific problems, not hypothetical ones.

The first is political. Moldova remains sharply divided over its geopolitical direction, and international observers described its September 2025 parliamentary elections as competitive but conducted in a highly polarized environment marked by foreign interference, illicit financing, cyberattacks and disinformation. In that environment, a centralized facial identification system raises questions about function creep and how restrictions on searches will be independently enforced. The draft prohibits purposeless searches and discriminatory profiling, but those protections ultimately depend on oversight of how the system is used.

The second problem is process, and it’s more immediate: the ministry’s own attempt at public scrutiny didn’t happen. An online consultation scheduled for September 18 fell through because no representatives of interested parties connected to the meeting. The ministry says institutions responsible for protecting fundamental rights had already submitted objections earlier in the drafting process, and that those were factored in. That may be true, but it is a different thing than a public consultation taking place, and it means a system built to search faces at scale is moving forward without the one public check that was actually scheduled for it.

None of this means RIF will be misused. It means the strength of “human review,” “audit trails” and “lawful purpose” as protections is not something the proposal can establish on its own. It will be tested by who reviews the logs, how often, with what independence, and what happens when someone requests a search that shouldn’t be lawful. Moldova has designed a system that takes those risks seriously in its architecture. Whether it takes them equally seriously in practice is a question only outside scrutiny, not the proposal itself, will be able to answer.

Article Topics

biometric identification | cross-border data sharing | facial recognition | Interpol | law enforcement | Moldova | Prüm | tech sovereignty