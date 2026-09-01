MOSIP broadens Inji beyond digital ID into open credentialing platform

MOSIP is transforming Inji from a digital identity wallet into an independent, open-source credentialing platform designed to become trust infrastructure for verifiable credentials across multiple sectors.

Rather than focusing on government-issued digital identity, Inji 1.0 is being designed as a credentialing platform capable of supporting education, healthcare, transport, employment, trade and business credentials.

The information was disclosed during a webinar presentation in which MOSIP’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ramesh Narayanan, detailed the planned strategic, structural and technical changes.

Narayanan explained that Inji, which was launched in 2023, is moving from a module within the MOSIP project to an independent initiative which will remain a public good and be based at the IIIT Bangalore, India.

Inji 1.0 is expected to be launched within the fourth quarter of this year, but an alpha version is already available, Narayanan explained.

Narayanan recalled the early days of Inji which started off as a resident basic app meant to help people manage their digital ID and carry out offline identity verification.

Inji is evolving into a sector-agnostic verifiable credentialing stack supporting education, healthcare, employability, trade, transport and business credentials.

Speaking about the vision to make Inji independent, the MOSIP CTO disclosed that the team also wants to shift away from purely philanthropic and grant-driven governance to an open model where industry members, experts, and partners can actively co-create the stack and the trust around it. MOSIP has been leveraging co-creation for sustainability.

Narayanan said separating Inji from MOSIP gives it a distinct identity, allows it to support use cases beyond MOSIP deployments, and provides greater flexibility for partnerships, commercial support and industry engagement across both government and private-sector deployments.

The shift reflects a broader evolution in digital identity. Rather than treating wallets as containers for government identity alone, MOSIP is positioning Inji as infrastructure for managing many different types of trusted digital credentials, regardless of who issues them.

Narayanan pointed out that despite the reforms, some core values and attributes of Inji will remain. For instance, he said it will remain open source with a commitment to friendly licensing and long-term support. The implementation model, the CTO added, will continue to rely on an ecosystem of partners rather than Inji itself becoming a conventional commercial product sold directly to customers.

All the Inji components, namely Inji Certify, Inji Verify and the Inji Wallet, will continue into the 1.0 release with proper versioning and long-term support in line with its end-to-end credentialing architecture innovation, with the objective of keeping the stack open, relatively simple to use, but powerful enough in terms of interoperability and standards compatibility.

The wallet aspect is expected to become considerably broader than its original conception, which means it can support a business wallet, not necessarily restricted to an individual’s credentials.

The MOSIP CTO also explained that the changes come with an inclusion dimension as Inji can also now support multiple profiles on the same device, such that a shared family smartphone could potentially contain wallets or profiles for several people rather than requiring every individual to own a separate smartphone.

Other notable changes to expect include making Inji more useful in environments where smartphone ownership or digital literacy is limited such as through voice-based usage; ensuring online and offline interoperability and support for different credential formats, protocols and trust frameworks. Narayanan said Inji must verify not only the credential format, but also who issued the credential, which wallet holds it, who is verifying it and which trust framework applies.

Inji is discussed in the Biometric Update publication Understanding MOSIP released in May.

The prelaunch webinar comes as Inji has been nominated for a 2026 Global Digital Trust Award for a rural credit use case that demonstrates how verifiable credentials can replace paper-based verification.

Article Topics

credentialing platform | digital identity | Inji Certify | Inji digital wallet | Inji Verify | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | open source | verifiable credentials