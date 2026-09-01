Namibia PKI establishes trust framework for digital transactions

Namibia has taken a step further in boosting trust around its digital public infrastructure (DPI) with the launch of its National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI), branded as DigiNam.

According to a statement, the infrastructure was launched on August 31 under the theme “Trust is now digital” and is intended to create the environment for more secure and seamless online identity authentication and electronic signature transactions for citizens accessing public and private sector services.

It is the outcome of a partnership between the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) and the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), which serves as the Root Certification Authority for the national PKI and is responsible for accrediting Certification Service Providers and overseeing compliance with the applicable requirements.

German secure identity provider Veridos recently signed an implementation agreement with the government through CRAN for the implementation of the infrastructure, according to ITweb. The company is also involved in Namibia’s digital ID project.

Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Lucia Iipumbu, said the move takes the country further towards its quest for a solid trust framework that will facilitate access to a wide range of services across the country’s economy.

She said the country was not launching the technology for its own sake, but as part of efforts to establish infrastructure that facilitates how Namibian citizens access services from businesses and the government, enables the exchange of information and supports the digital signing of documents. She also noted that the PKI introduction is in line with the objectives of the country’s 2025-2028 National Digital Strategy, which includes access to trusted digital services.

The legal framework supporting DigiNam and the national PKI is the ElectronicTransactions Act of 2019. Key provisions governing electronic signatures and security accreditation came into operation on June 15.

CRAN CEO Emilia Nghikembua stated that electronic signatures issued by duly accredited providers will now be legally recognized in the country.

The launch comes as African countries face growing calls to establish PKI infrastructure, as adoption of DPI increasingly depends on the level of trust built around it. This advocacy came up prominently at this year’s ID4Africa AGM in May with the introduction of the Africa PKI Consortium, an initiative launched in South Africa a year earlier. Cote d’Ivoire, which hosted that AGM, also launched its own PKI in July as part of the government’s push to strengthen trusted digital transactions.

Namibia’s PKI launch comes just as the country is preparing for the rollout of its national digital ID. After many months of preparations, the government says the credential will be rolled out this month.

In prelude, teams from the National Registration Bureau have been on the field to conduct information and awareness campaigns on the importance of the digital ID and how it will streamline service access for millions of citizens of the Southern African nation.

Article Topics

Africa | digital public infrastructure | digital trust | electronic-signature | Namibia | PKI | Veridos