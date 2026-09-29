Nearly 70% in US, Canada say they would use mobile driver’s licenses

A recent trip to a special collection at a local library exposed a use case for digital ID I hadn’t considered. I’d left my wallet at home for a day downtown with my family, only to be asked to show ID for entry. For the first time, I found myself wishing I had a mobile driver’s license (mDL) on my phone.

Scenarios like this are likely playing out everywhere. As mobile wallets have absorbed payments and loyalty cards, identity documents are becoming one of the remaining reasons many people still carry a physical wallet.

The results of a survey from Thales suggest strong interest in digital credentials across the U.S. and Canada. “Support for mobile driver’s licenses is strong, and growing,” says the report. “Nationwide, 68 percent are likely or very likely to adopt a mobile driver’s licence.”

Young adults lead North American interest in mDLs

Among respondents aged 18 to 24, interest was higher in Canada at 75 percent, compared with 65 percent in the U.S. Interest declines with age, with fewer than half of respondents aged 65 and older saying they are likely to adopt or use an mDL.

Driving, it turns out, isn’t the half of it. While there are still few states where digital ID can be presented during a traffic stop, use cases continue to come into focus. Digital identity verification is increasingly foundational to financial services and KYC processes. It continues to be heavily integrated into the global travel ecosystem, as the TSA expands mDL acceptance; more than 250 TSA checkpoints are now equipped to accept digital ID.

New rules in the U.S. allow banks and credit unions to accept state-issued verifiable digital credentials, including mDLs, for identity verification when customers open accounts. And the federal Login.gov identity platform now accepts select cryptographically verifiable mDLs for remote identity verification.

One of the survey’s more notable findings is a preference for government-issued digital identity channels. Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they would prefer to obtain an mDL or digital ID through an official government channel, such as a state ID wallet, rather than through a commercial smartphone provider. This throws some doubt on any presumed dominance of the wallet and digital ID market by Google, Apple and other commercial wallet providers.

Thales says demand for digital and self-service options continues to grow overall, but adoption ultimately depends on trust, simplicity and perceived value.

“Citizens are increasingly looking for secure, convenient and digital-first interactions with their driver and vehicle services agencies,” says Spencer Moore, Thales sales director for civil identity, North America, in a release. “Our 2026 survey highlights growing interest in technologies such as online services, self-service kiosks, and mobile driver’s licenses.”

Article Topics

consumer adoption | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Thales Digital Identity and Security