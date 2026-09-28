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New OCR Studio KYC product aims to put humans in control of AI

Race is on to build guardrails for agents that have started to go rogue 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
New OCR Studio KYC product aims to put humans in control of AI
 

OCR Studio says it has developed a biometrics and AI solution for KYC and customer onboarding “designed to remain under human control at every stage of its operation.”

A release says the system enables financial institutions, enterprises and government agencies to “perform ID scanning, face matching, and other identity verification procedures without the risk of an AI model going beyond its assigned task and making unsupported decisions.”

It reflects growing concern over the capacity for AI to go rogue, as news emerges that an OpenAI agent hacked into an Australian national healthcare database and meddled in U.S. government websites, and that OpenAI and Anthropic are reportedly investigating, per Tom’s Hardware, “tens of thousands of AI security incidents.”

OCR’s new offering builds control directly into its architecture. For KYC, it operates on a user’s device or within the organization’s own infrastructure without sending identity document images, selfies, or extracted personal data to clouds or external servers.

“In this architecture, the AI model has no open-ended mandate to initiate unrelated actions or independently transfer information to third parties,” OCR says. “It performs only the identity verification tasks defined by the business.”

Debut at Abu Dhabi will address trust, autonomy

OCR aims to extend control to every result its system produces. “When the AI model extracts data from an identity document, it provides confidence values for every recognized character. During document authentication, individual checks return separate results, allowing businesses to see exactly why a document has been flagged – for example, because of signs of digital editing, deepfake manipulation, or portrait substitution.”

Face matching, likewise, returns a similarity score instead of a binary answer.

The company will debut the product at AI Everything Abu Dhabi between October 6-7, where “Trust, Safety and the Limits of Autonomy” has become a central discussion theme.

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