Niger begins operational rollout of AES biometric passport

The government of Niger has begun biometric enrollment for its new Alliance of Sahel States (AES) biometric passport. The drive was launched on September 15 in the capital Niamey during a ceremony presided over by the country’s Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior, Abdoul Kader Garba Moussa.

Initially the enrollment is taking place only in Niamey, but efforts are being made to install biometric enrollment centers in different parts of the country, the Niger News Agency reports.

Officials also plan to introduce online pre-enrollment through Amana, Nita and Airtel Money to simplify the application process. The government says enrollment equipment will also be deployed across Niger’s regions and for citizens abroad.

The public rollout comes about two months after President Abdourahamane Tiani enrolled for the Nigerien AES passport in July. He was the first to enroll for the regional travel document, alongside his Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine. Niger had also launched its new generation biometric national ID in March.

According to Moussa, the cost of the ordinary passport stands at FCFA 45,000 (US$79.65), while passports for children and students cost FCFA 29,750 (US$52.66). Officials have emphasized the importance of the new passport, saying it comes with enhanced biometric security features that meet international standards such as those of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The official added that the passport launch marks a major step in efforts to modernize Niger’s identity document issuance system, ease the movement of its citizens within the AES region and beyond, and advance the push towards national digital sovereignty.

Niger is the last of the three AES states to begin broad public rollout of the common passport. Burkina Faso began issuing the AES passport in January 2025, while Mali launched its version in October 2025. This is in line with a resolve by the heads of state of the three countries that broke away from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc after they were sanctioned over military coups. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger definitively withdrew from ECOWAS in January last year.

Officials have framed the new passport and national ID systems as part of a broader push for administrative modernization, regional integration and digital sovereignty.



Niger officials say apart from modernizing the country’s civil registry and identity verification systems in order to prevent identity fraud and boost border security, the new initiative is part of an ongoing push to strengthen the country’s digital public infrastructure and digital transformation.

Libyan firm Al Itissan Al-Jadeed, selected last year, is the company in charge of the identity infrastructure upgrade in the West African country.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric passport | digital ID | identity document | Niger | Sahel