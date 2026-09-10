Nigeria fully digitizes academic credential verification

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Education has announced that the process to authenticate academic certificates has been fully digitalized, capping several months of coordinated work to get that done. The reform comes as digital credential verification is gaining momentum around the world as a digital public infrastructure (DPI) layer.

In a statement on September 8, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the move as a major digital transformation step, and one that makes it possible for users to complete the entire credential evaluation and authentication process online through a dedicated government platform.

The ministry had announced in April that the system was set to go operational.

With the system now fully automated, the ministry says it will “reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, accelerate processing, improve transparency and provide more convenient services to Nigerians and applicants within and outside the country.”

The move introduces an end-to-end digitalization of credential verification system which replaces in-person application submission, manual paper review, and physical stamp validation with a fully digital workflow. It also allows for global accessibility as Nigerian graduates, international scholars, employers, or foreign academic institutions can verify credentials remotely from anywhere in the world.

Authorities say before the novelty, many graduates and job seekers were faced with serious travel expenses and administrative delays while seeking physical stamps and manual validations for the degrees they obtained from tertiary institutions. The manual system also exposed credential verification to risks of forgery and fraudulent academic claims.

With the single and centralized verification system, there will be a direct line of verification between issuing universities, the country’s regulators, and prospective employers or foreign institutions.

Alausa said the new system underscores the Nigerian government’s “commitment to using technology to modernise education governance, improve institutional efficiency and deliver citizen-centred services.” An ongoing push to expand digital ID access across the country is part of the efforts to support that commitment.

Nigeria joins a growing number of countries treating academic credentials as an early application for digital trust infrastructure. Kenya is considering replacing paper certificates with verifiable credentials, while the Democratic Republic of Congo has already launched a blockchain-based diploma verification platform. These initiatives suggest education credentials are becoming one of the first large-scale government use cases for verifiable digital credentials.

Academic credentials are emerging as one of the clearest early use cases for verifiable credentials. Issued by trusted institutions and solving a well-defined verification problem for employers, universities and licensing bodies, they combine high trust, clear business value and straightforward governance. As countries build digital public infrastructure, secure academic credential verification is increasingly becoming a foundational layer of broader digital trust ecosystems, such as Trinidad and Tobago’s VerifyTT.

Article Topics

Africa | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Nigeria | verifiable credentials