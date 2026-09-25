NIST age estimation results show why the best algorithm depends on the use case

NIST’s latest Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) age-estimation round adds four algorithms to the ongoing benchmark: new submissions from three returning developers, Incode -002, ROC-003 and Neurotechnology-003, along with first-time entrant, the mysterious tsight-000.

Read across NIST’s per-age, demographic, image-resolution and threshold results, the latest evaluation shows how the answer to “which algorithm performs best?” changes with the question being asked. Overall accuracy rankings change depending on how ages are weighted. Resolution testing identifies algorithms that maintain performance as facial image size changes. Demographic testing reveals differences hidden by broader averages. Threshold testing gets closer to the errors that matter when age estimates are used to make age-assurance decisions.

Biometric Update’s recently published 2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report examines this emerging ecosystem, including facial age estimation, identity verification, digital age credentials and privacy-enhancing approaches.

Accuracy rankings change depending on how ages are weighted

Mean absolute error (MAE) measures the average distance between estimated and actual age, with lower being better. An MAE of two means estimates are about two years away from the true age on average.

Acc(3) measures the proportion of estimates within three years of the actual age, with higher being better. An Acc(3) of 80 percent means eight out of 10 estimates fall within three years of the person’s actual age.

Giving every age from zero to 90 equal weight, Regula-000, Idemia-001 and Incode-002 form the leading group in Biometric Update’s MAE analysis, at 3.00, 3.05 and 3.12 years respectively. The differences are small and should not be read as evidence of a meaningful performance gap.

But NIST tests very different numbers of images at different ages. Weight the same results by the number of images tested at each age and the ordering changes. ROC-003 records an image-weighted MAE of 2.32 years and Acc(3) of 71.3 percent, followed by ROC-002 at 2.55 and 67.2 percent, Regula-000 at 2.58 and 66.9 percent, Incode-002 at 2.63 and 65.2 percent, and Idemia-001 at 2.70 and 64.7 percent.

The age curves help explain the difference. ROC-003 performs strongly through much of the working-age range but its errors rise at the oldest ages, where NIST has far fewer images. Regula-000 is comparatively steadier into the older-age tail, which has greater influence when every age receives equal weight.

Neither weighting is inherently the right one for a deployment. Equal-age weighting asks how an algorithm performs across the age spectrum, while image weighting describes performance across NIST’s tested population. A buyer’s own customer distribution could produce another result.

The version comparisons reinforce the point. Incode-002 and Neurotechnology-003 show substantial overall improvements over earlier submissions. ROC is different: equal-age MAE moves from 3.12 for ROC-002 to 3.26 for ROC-003, while image-weighted MAE improves from 2.55 to 2.32 and Acc(3) rises from 67.2 to 71.3 percent. The newer version changes the performance profile rather than improving every measure in the same direction.

Resolution robustness produces a more stable picture

NIST also measures how age-estimation error changes with interocular distance (IOD), the number of pixels between the eyes. A smaller IOD generally means fewer pixels are available across the face.

Unlike the age analysis, changing the weighting across NIST’s six IOD ranges has little effect on the leading group.

Yoti-004 records an MAE of approximately 1.71 years when the six bands are weighted equally and 1.73 when weighted by image count. Yoti-004 predates the September additions, having been submitted in January 2026.

ROC-003 follows at approximately 1.76 years under equal weighting and 1.79 when image weighted. It is also notably consistent, with MAE ranging from roughly 1.70 to 1.81 years across all six resolution bands. Incode-002 records approximately 1.82 years under both approaches.

Generational improvements are also visible. ROC’s equal-IOD average moves from approximately 2.00 years for ROC-001 to 1.93 for ROC-002 and 1.76 for ROC-003. Incode moves from approximately 2.34 for Incode-000 to 2.11 for Incode-001 and 1.82 for Incode-002. Neurotechnology-003 records approximately 2.89 years, compared with roughly 3.17 and 3.14 for its earlier versions.

For buyers, the results connect algorithm performance to the capture environment: a controlled kiosk, stored identity image and remote mobile selfie can provide very different inputs to the same algorithm.

Demographic testing reveals patterns broader averages can hide

NIST’s demographic results add another dimension through mean error (ME). Unlike MAE, which measures the size of an error, ME retains its direction. A positive ME means subjects are estimated older on average; a negative ME means younger.

For example, estimates of 14 and 20 for an actual 17-year-old both have an absolute error of three years. But one underestimates age while the other overestimates it, which can have different implications for an 18-plus decision.

Looking specifically at ages 14 to 17, women from West Africa are the most overestimated demographic group for three of the four September algorithms and are among the most overestimated for ROC-003.

For tsight-000, women from West Africa aged 14 to 17 are overestimated by roughly six years on average. Neurotechnology-003 shows overestimation of roughly 5.4 to 5.8 years for the same group. Incode-002 shows approximately 2.6 to 2.8 years, with West African women recording the highest positive ME at each of those ages.

ROC-003 shows a narrower difference, with West African women and East Asian women among the groups with the highest positive ME at roughly three years.

The recurrence across independently developed algorithms makes the pattern worth further investigation, although NIST’s results identify the error pattern rather than its cause.

All four new algorithms also move from overestimating younger subjects toward underestimating older subjects, although the crossover point and magnitude differ. The results show why demographic performance cannot be reduced to one male-versus-female comparison: gender, age and geographic population interact.

Threshold testing shows who crosses the age-assurance boundary

NIST’s threshold tests move from general age-estimation accuracy toward a specific age-assurance decision.

The tests use two ages: a lower age limit, L, and a higher estimation threshold, T. In a real deployment, L could represent the legal or policy age a business needs to enforce — for example, 18 or 21 for an age-restricted product or service, depending on the jurisdiction. T is set higher than L, providing a buffer before an age estimate is treated as sufficiently above the required age.

With L=18 and T=25, for example, NIST examines subjects aged 14 to 17 and asks how often the algorithm estimates them to be 25 or older. That is counted as a false positive, with a lower false-positive rate (FPR) being better. Users whose estimates fall closer to the age boundary could instead be directed to another form of age verification.

NIST also reports an L=21, T=28 test, applying the same principle to subjects below 21.

Across the full consolidated evaluation, females record higher FPR than males in approximately 86 percent of comparable algorithm, dataset and threshold combinations. Application images produce lower FPR than Border images in approximately 80 percent of comparable cases.

Among the four September algorithms, Incode-002 records the lowest FPR across the conditions compared. At L=18/T=25, its FPR on Application images is 0.3 percent for males and 1.9 percent for females.

ROC-003 also records low FPRs across several conditions, including 0.3 percent for both males and females on Mugshot images at L=21/T=28. Neurotechnology-003 records higher FPRs under several conditions, including 7.3 percent for females on Border images at L=18/T=25.

Tsight-000 illustrates why demographic aggregation matters. Its male-female FPR gaps are relatively narrow across the tested conditions, yet the more granular demographic ME data shows a much larger error for teenage West African women. An algorithm can therefore appear relatively balanced when gender is examined alone while larger differences emerge when gender, geographic population and age are considered together.

What this means for vendors

NIST’s expanding evaluation gives vendors more ways to measure progress than an overall accuracy score. The results identify opportunities to reduce error across the age curve, narrow demographic differences, maintain performance as image conditions change and reduce false positives around age-assurance thresholds.

The version comparisons also show the value of explaining what changed between releases. Some new versions show broad improvements, while others change where an algorithm performs most strongly. Giving buyers visibility into those changes can help them evaluate whether an update creates value for their deployment.

What this means for buyers

Existing buyers should treat a new algorithm version as an opportunity for evaluation rather than an automatic upgrade. The relevant comparison is between the existing and new versions under the ages, population, image conditions and thresholds that matter to the deployment. If revalidation and integration are required anyway, buyers can also compare other current algorithms rather than limiting the review to their incumbent vendor.

New buyers can start from the other direction: define the age requirement, consequences of false acceptance and customer friction, expected population, capture environment and fallback process first. NIST’s accuracy results can then identify candidates, while its age, demographic, resolution and threshold results help determine which performance profile best fits the use case.

In both cases, the objective is not to find a universal winner. It is to identify and continue validating the algorithm version whose performance matches the population, image conditions, thresholds and consequences of error in a particular deployment.

Note on methodology

Biometric Update calculated the aggregate figures in this analysis from NIST’s published results. Equal-age calculations give each age the same weight, while image-weighted calculations reflect the number of images NIST tested at each age. The same equal-weight and image-weighted approaches were used for the IOD analysis. Small differences between algorithms should be interpreted cautiously.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric age estimation | biometric testing | demographic fairness | Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) | face biometrics | facial age estimation (FAE) | NIST