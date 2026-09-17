NIST and CISA finalize token security guidance for federal cloud systems

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have finalized guidance for protecting signed identity and access tokens used in federal cloud systems.

The report gives agencies and cloud providers recommendations for securing token issuance, verification, and revocation across single sign-on, federation, and API access.

The report, Protecting Tokens and Assertions from Forgery, Theft, and Misuse, revises how providers can protect token-signing keys and determine when to rotate them.

“This document consolidates insights from across the cybersecurity community to help improve our ability to protect government data, resources and systems from the evolving threats they face today,” says Ryan Galluzzo, who leads the Digital Identity Program at NIST.

The draft required hardware security modules for signing operations in high-impact federal systems. The final report still requires those operations to be isolated, but allows other approaches, including protected execution environments and remote signing services.

“Anyone who is using tokens as part of their access management infrastructure can look to this for insights, whether they are in government or commercial industry,” Galluzzo adds.

For systems assessed at moderate impact or higher, signing keys must be kept in hardware-based, hardware-backed or otherwise isolated storage. The revision gives providers more choice in how to meet the isolation requirements.

The draft proposed different maximum signing-key usage periods according to whether a system is used across multiple cloud tenants, one tenant, or on-premise deployment. The final report calls for documented periods based on risk.

It recommends no more than 90 days of active signing-key use for high-impact systems. Longer periods may be required for moderate and low-impact systems, though the report recommends keeping them below one year.

Protecting signing keys will not prevent misuse if an application accepts a token issued for another service. The final report recommends services to verify the trusted signing key, issuer, audience, and validity period before giving access.

This difference came up in Microsoft’s Storm-0558 investigation, in which a consumer signing key was accepted for forged enterprise tokens because of a validation failure.

The final report also describes ways for identity providers and connected services to share token-revocation status and session-termination signals. It notes that system-wide revocation is not always possible for tokens that can be validated without checking a central service

The final report assigns work to both sides of a cloud deployment.

Cloud providers are responsible for token issuance and signing and making security controls and logs available. Agencies must configure access policies, monitor activity, and coordinate incident response with their providers.

The report also adds high-level considerations for AI agent access and post-quantum cryptography. Conformance with its guidance remains voluntary unless made mandatory through policy or an agreement.

Article Topics

CISA | cloud services | cybersecurity | digital identity | hardware security module (HSM) | identity access management (IAM) | NIST