NIST FRTE 1:1 update shows shifting leaders, persistent demographic disparities

NIST’s latest Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 report, released September 1, 2026, shows meaningful movement among leading algorithms across several benchmarks. Twenty-one developers submitted results — eight new to the evaluation, thirteen returning with updated software — and Visa-to-Visa aside, nearly every category saw at least one algorithm break into the top tier on the strength of a new release.

The eight new developers are OORU Digital Private Ltd, Integrated Software and Technologies Ltd, Intpixel Labs Private Ltd, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, OCR Studio L.L.C.-FZ, Security Pitch Co Ltd, Softtech Yazilim Teknolojileri Arastirma Gelistirme, and UniverseAI — all submitting first (v0) or early (v1) versions. The thirteen returning developers, several many versions deep (Innovatrics v17, ROC v21, SenseTime v12), are Advance.AI, InfoCert, Innovatrics, Iris ID Systems, Miaxis Biometrics, Regula Forensics, ROC, SenseTime, SumSub, Verigram, Viante.AI, Vision-Box, and Vsoft Tecnologia.

Visa-to-Visa: the exception

Visa-to-Visa is the exception in the latest update, with no change among its leading performers.

Cloudwalk Moontime v6 and Recognito v0 remain tied at 0.06 percent, followed by Megvii/Face++ v9 and QazSmartVision.AI v1 at 0.08 percent and Intellibrain Technological Projects v1 at 0.09 percent.

ROC v18 follows at 0.12 percent, while Kakao Brain v9 and Intel v8 are tied at 0.13 percent.

For buyers, this dataset represents a relatively controlled matching problem, with high-quality travel document-style images on both sides of the comparison. Other datasets show how the picture changes as the capture conditions on either side become different.

Mugshot-to-Mugshot: Innovatrics breaks into the top five

Innovatrics’ v17 release moves it from the top 10 into a four-way tie for first place at 0.20 percent, alongside Paravision v20, QazSmartVision.AI v4 and TrueSight Laboratories Tech LLC v0. Six more algorithms — ROC v21, Incode v15, Panasonic v14, Idemia v11, STCON v9 and SenseTime v8 — sit just 0.01 percentage points behind, tied at 0.21 percent.

Ten algorithms within a hundredth of a percentage point of each other is a useful reminder that “moved into the top five” and “meaningfully better than the algorithms ranked sixth through tenth” are not the same claim.

ROC and SenseTime gain ground at the border

The broadest movement in this release belongs to ROC and SenseTime, which both climbed from the top 10 into the top five across two related but distinct border-matching scenarios.

In Visa-to-Border — matching an earlier visa photo against a traveler captured at the border — QazSmartVision.AI v4 and TrueSight Laboratories Tech LLC v0 lead at 0.14 percent, with ROC v21 and SenseTime v12 joining Paravision v20, STCON v9 and Viante.AI v4 in a tie at 0.15 percent.

Border-to-Border — matching two images from separate border encounters — has more separation at the top: Cloudwalk Moontime v7 leads outright at 0.16 percent, ahead of ClearviewAI v2 at 0.22 percent and TrueSight Laboratories Tech LLC v0 at 0.28 percent. SenseTime v12 ties STCON v9 and Viante.AI v4 at 0.29 percent, with ROC v21 close behind at 0.30 percent.

That ROC and SenseTime improved across both scenarios — not just one — suggests genuine gains in their latest releases rather than a fluke tied to one dataset’s particular image conditions.

SenseTime cracks the Kiosk-to-Border top three

Kiosk-to-Border looks nothing like the other categories. Sparktex International Pte Ltd v0 leads by a wide margin at 0.53 percent, but the rest of the field sits between 3.7 and 4 percent — an order of magnitude higher than any other benchmark in this report. SenseTime v12 moved into third place here at 3.72 percent, just ahead of TrueSight Laboratories Tech LLC v0 at 3.73 percent, STCON v9 at 3.80 percent, Viante.AI v3 at 3.88 percent and QazSmartVision.AI v1 at 3.94 percent.

Kiosk captures introduce variables the other datasets largely control for — camera angle, lighting, pose, and how a person interacts with the device. The gap between Kiosk-to-Border and, say, Visa-to-Visa is the clearest evidence in this report that an algorithm’s rank in one image scenario tells you very little about how it will perform in another.

Demographic performance adds another dimension

The demographic results add another dimension to the accuracy rankings: how consistently an algorithm performs across different populations.

At a fixed false match rate of 0.0003, the median Bias Gini in the analyzed results is 0.62, with lower values indicating more balanced performance across demographic groups.

The latest accuracy movers illustrate why the two measures are useful together. Innovatrics v17, which moved into the leading group for Mugshot-to-Mugshot, has a Bias Gini of 0.55. ROC v21, which moved into the top five for both Visa-to-Border and Border-to-Border, records 0.68, while SenseTime v12, which gained ground in those two categories and moved into the Kiosk-to-Border top three, records 0.73.

The comparison shows that movement in overall accuracy does not necessarily correspond to the same position on demographic consistency. The two measures provide different views of algorithm performance.

The broader demographic patterns are notably consistent. West African subjects are the highest-disparity regional group for 97.3 percent of the algorithms analyzed, females for 98.8 percent, and people aged 65 to 99 for 98.2 percent.

At the other end, Eastern European subjects are the lowest-disparity regional group for 86.9 percent, males for 95.6 percent, while people aged 35 to 50 are the most common lowest-disparity age group at 71.1 percent.

The magnitude of disparity also varies considerably: the lowest Bias Gini observed is 0.25, compared with the median of 0.62.

For buyers, the comparison illustrates why overall accuracy and demographic consistency are complementary measures. An algorithm can strengthen its position on an accuracy benchmark while showing a different profile on demographic consistency. Together, the measures provide a broader picture of how an algorithm fits a particular deployment.

The bigger picture

Read against NIST’s separate 1:N identification evaluation — where leaders similarly vary by image scenario, and error rates rise as gallery sizes grow from roughly 640,000 to 12 million identities — the message across both reports is the same: there is no single “best” facial recognition algorithm, only algorithms that perform well on the specific combination of image conditions, demographics, and matching mode a given deployment will actually face.

For an organization evaluating vendors, that argues for starting with the deployment, not the leaderboard: What will the enrollment image look like? How will the live image be captured? Which demographics will the system serve? If it’s a 1:N application, how large is the gallery? And for organizations that need both verification and identification, it’s worth asking how a vendor performs across that combination rather than optimizing each benchmark in isolation — since splitting the two across vendors means separate contracts and integrations to manage.

The practical upshot: “who has the best algorithm” is the wrong question. “Which algorithm performs best on the conditions I’ll actually encounter” is the one this report can actually answer.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | demographic fairness | Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) | facial recognition | NIST