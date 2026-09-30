NIST tests show progress on key challenges in fingerprint biometrics capture

The technology for capturing fingerprint biometrics has reached the point where many of the advances that matter most are not in minute improvements in match rates with scans for single or even multiple fingers. Instead, some of the more consequential challenges now involve segmenting images of hands into distal phalanges, or upper finger joints, and contactless capture with regular smartphones.

Sopra Steria is encouraged by the results of its first submission of software to NIST’s Slap Fingerprint Segmentation (SlapSeg) Evaluation.

“The results confirm that our approach is already competitive and that we have built a strong technological foundation,” Sopra Steria said on LinkedIn. “More importantly, they have provided our development team with valuable insights into where the solution can be improved further.”

The company says enhancements to the accuracy and robustness of its technology are already being made based on the insights gained from SlapSeg.

Three other biometrics developers have submitted to SlapSeg so far in 2026: Beijing-based Hisign, Dermalog and Neurotechnology.

Hisign’s results for fell around the middle of the pack on the leaderboard, except in full palm segmentation, in which it scored a third-highest 92.5. Dermalog’s entry nearly matched the fastest performance recorded, beaten only by an entry by Lakota Software Solutions back in 2019, before upper palm and full palm segmentation was included in the evaluation. Among current submissions, Neurotechnology ranks second for tenprint cards and upper-palm segmentation, and first for identification flats and full-palm segmentation. The upper palm result is the third among current software, the other three all second-highest.

Neurotechnology joins FastCap qualifiers

Neurotechnology also joined the list of contactless fingerprint software providers to meet the qualification test criteria for Phase One of NIST’s Fast Capture (FastCap) program.

The first dozen out of 18 technology providers participating in FastCap under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) were announced in August. The criteria for qualification is set by NIST Special Publication 500-339, Specification for Certification Testing of Contactless Fingerprint Acquisition Devices.

“Contactless fingerprint capture becomes much more useful when the images it produces can be searched against existing contact-based records,” says Evaldas Borcovas, head of biometrics research at Neurotechnology in the announcement.

Borcovas notes that the qualification confirms the interoperability of his company’s biometric technology for smartphone cameras with data collected on contact fingerprint scanners, which means it can be used with real digital identity systems.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | DERMALOG | Fast Capture (FastCap) | fingerprint biometrics | Hisign | Neurotechnology | NIST | SlapSeg | Sopra Steria