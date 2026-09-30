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Noblis patents continuous biometric verification for secure access

Facial recognition, gaze and blink detection combine with spatial, electromagnetic and network monitoring
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Noblis patents continuous biometric verification for secure access
 

Nonprofit science and technology organization Noblis has been awarded a U.S. patent for an electronic access control system that continuously verifies both user identity and environmental conditions using biometric sensing, environmental monitoring and machine learning.

United States Patent No. 12682086 covers a system that combines sensor data about the user with information about the surrounding environment and applies an ensemble of machine-learning models to generate a security score.

In less technical terms, the system combines facial recognition, gaze tracking and blink detection with monitoring of spatial security, electromagnetic conditions and network integrity. Noblis says the resulting dynamic liveness score can help detect spoofing attempts, including photographs and deepfakes, while continuously checking whether an authorized user remains present in a secure environment.

“Traditional authentication happens once, at login,” says Erica Maciejewski, the Noblis scientist who invented the system. “But security threats don’t stop there.” The combination of biometric signals with environmental sensors gives a machine-learning model more data to analyze. “If those signals indicate a potential compromise, the system responds in real time.”

Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ CEO, says, “We know our customers operate in environments where a single login isn’t enough assurance. Erica’s team delivered with a system that continues verifying identity throughout the session.”

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