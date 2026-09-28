FB pixel

NSW opens driver photo database to Commonwealth face matching

Organized crime reforms enable Commonwealth face matching and expand police access to toll camera images and digital evidence
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
NSW opens driver photo database to Commonwealth face matching
 

New South Wales has passed legislation aimed at cracking down on organized crime, which will also facilitate NSW’s participation in the Commonwealth’s biometric face-matching regime.

A release says the Crimes and Other Legislation Amendment (Further Organized Crime Reforms) Bill 2026 extends new powers to the NSW Crime Commission and NSW Police, introduces tougher penalties for “those who plan and facilitate organized crime murders,” and makes children who carry out shootings or firebombings subject to adult maximum penalties.

New powers for the Crime Commission include the ability to “compel suspects to hand over their digital devices immediately to prevent the destruction of crucial evidence.”

Refusing to disclose a device at the point of being served a summons comes with a penalty of up to four years in jail, a $4,400 fine, or both. Failing to comply with Crime Commission orders – including refusing to answer questions, obstructing investigations or giving false and misleading evidence – now comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Road toll cameras, database access have implications for biometrics

The law gives police access to unredacted images from public toll road cameras, provided they are investigating “serious indictable offences or missing persons cases.” At first, they will be able to monitor feeds from Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Harbour Tunnel, before expanding across the state.

Inclusion in the Commonwealth’s biometric face-matching regime will further help prevent stolen identity documents being used for organized crime, allowing Transport for NSW to securely share driver licence and photo card images through a centralized Commonwealth database.

The release quotes Attorney General Michael Daley, who says the legislation “gives law enforcement what they need to hold organized criminals to account.”

“We are making sure our laws keep pace with the evolving tactics used by organized criminals and their associates to plan, facilitate and evade detection for heinous crimes.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OpenID unveils first digital ID providers certified for VP, VCI interoperability

Hopae, Lissi, Meeco and Scytales are among the very first crop of organizations to self-certify their implementations of OpenID Foundation…

 

IFC backs $700M digital payments expansion as identity and fraud risks grow

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has unveiled a $700 million risk‑sharing initiative to help…

 

Deepfakes are overwhelming businesses unprepared to deal with AI threat: Pindrop

It is generally not considered a good idea to put an apex predator in a room with a five-year-old. Tigers…

 

Second US federal biometrics contract win of 2026 for ROC could top $64M

The U.S. Department of Justice is upgrading its digital evidence capabilities for federal criminal investigations with facial recognition and other…

 

TOTM Technologies, InterBio partner with Crescotec on identity solutions

TOTM Technologies and its Indonesian subsidiary PT International Biometrics Indonesia (InterBio) have entered a one-year partnership with Dubai-based Crescotec L.L.C….

 

Utah’s VPN age check provision blocked over strict geolocation standard

Utah’s attempt to close a loophole in online age verification has run into a judicial wall. A federal judge has…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events