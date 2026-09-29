Nvidia is extending its controls for AI agents beyond a software sandbox with a platform that pairs runtime restrictions with an independent hardware monitoring layer.

The Open Agent Safety Platform combines Nvidia’s OpenShell runtime with Sentry, a reference design for monitoring agents independently of the host systems on which they operate.

OpenShell 0.1.0 is available under the Apache 2.0 license. It runs agents in isolated sandboxes and lets organizations restrict their access to files, processes, networks, tools, services, and credentials.

OpenShell evaluates outbound requests against organization-defined policies. For example, a policy that allows an agent to read from an approved API can also block write operations through the same service.

Nvidia tested the approach in an adversarial experiment comprising ten 30-minute sessions and two 2-hour sessions. Challenger agents attempted to obtain write access to a protected GitHub repository.

The results showed that an AI reviewer made 416 decisions and mistakenly approved one malformed proposal containing write authority. OpenShell rejected the resulting policy before it became active, and no writes to the protected repository took place.

OpenShell rejected the policy before it became active, and no protected repository writes took place.

Sentry is intended to add enforcement from a separate hardware layer. The design runs through Nvidia DOCA on BlueField-4 data-processing units.

Nvidia says Sentry can inspect activity, verify an agent’s identity and delegated authority, enforce access policies, and quarantine a workload within milliseconds.

Sentry is an optional reference system design.

IBM says its Agent Identity technology and HashiCorp Vault integrate with OpenShell.

Agent Identity distinguishes the agent from the user it represents, while Vault can issue short-lived credentials and restrict access to downstream resources.

IBM’s model can preserve the person as the subject and the agent as the actor in an audit record. This creates an auditable distinction between the human principal and the agent acting on their behalf.

Nvidia says more than 100 organizations are working with OASP technologies.

SpaceXAI says it is using the platform, Salesforce has integrated OpenShell with Slack, SAP is embedding it, and Scale AI is working toward an integration.

The launch follows reports of AI agents crossing security boundaries. The test will be whether production deployments can contain unsafe agent activity while still allowing legitimate work to proceed.

Article Topics

AI agents | digital identity | IBM | identity security | Nvidia