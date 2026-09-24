Ohio moves statewide biometric system to NEC-managed cloud

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is upgrading its statewide multi-biometric identification system (MBIS) and moving it to a cloud service managed by NEC.

The existing on-premises environment will be transferred to Integra-ID 7, which NEC will deliver through Microsoft Azure Government Cloud.

NEC will provide biometric algorithms, software features, and security updates, without Ohio actually upgrading the system on its own infrastructure.

Ohio completed a $25 million replacement of its previous 20-year-old biometric and criminal history system in June 2021. The current project is moving the system installed in 2021 to a managed cloud architecture.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) maintains the state’s records of criminal convicts, and runs the Ohio Automated Biometric Identification System (OABIS) used for criminal background checks and investigations.

NEC says the system now contains more than six million biometric records and 41 million events associated with approximately 25 million subjects.

Ohio’s system connects to nearly 600 livescan devices, which submit fingerprints captured during bookings and background checks.

It also exchanges information with eight local automated fingerprint identification systems and the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system.

These connections will continue receiving submissions and returning search results after the central platform moves to Azure Government.

NEC says authorized users will be able to manage, monitor, and report on the system from Windows 11 workstations through a secure web browser.

The cloud model also changes how Ohio receives updates to its biometric software.

The company previously added lifetime algorithm updates to its Integrated Biometric Workstation. The Western Identification Network is also moving to Integra-ID 7.

Integra-ID 7 can support fingerprint, palmprint, facial, and iris recognition.

NEC says the Azure Government deployment will keep the data in the United States and align the system with the latest FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Security Policy.

Version 6.1 of the policy took effect in June. It sets requirements for protecting criminal justice information.

A 2022 Ohio Controlling Board record provides some context about the existing relationship between the two entities.

Ohio approved a $184,210 noncompetitive amendment for additional OBIS work because NEC was the only supplier authorized to update its applications.

The project began in 2026 and is expected to take less than nine months.

Article Topics

biometrics | cloud services | criminal ID | MBIS | multimodal biometrics | NEC | NEC America | Ohio