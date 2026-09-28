OpenID unveils first digital ID providers certified for VP, VCI interoperability

Hopae, Lissi, Meeco and Scytales are among the very first crop of organizations to self-certify their implementations of OpenID Foundation standardized protocols.

The Foundation launched the certification programs for OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OpenID4VP) and OpenID for Verifiable Credential Issuance (OpenID4VCI) with the High Assurance Interoperability Profile (HAIP) in August.

The specifications govern how verifiable credentials are securely issued and stored, and claims presented with selective disclosure for verification, as well as interoperability with other credential formats like ISO mDoc.

Prior to self-certifications, implementers of these protocols had to rely on mutual interoperability testing, which did not necessarily yield any insight about what should change if the systems being tested failed to connect.

OpenID Foundation ED Gail Hodges notes that OpenID4VP and OpenID4VCI have already been adopted for digital identity programs in many places, including Europe, the UK, Switzerland, India and California. The Foundation counted 38 jurisdictions using its specifications as of the end of 2025 when it announced its plan to develop the certification program.

The first 16

ProtocolSoup is now certified for the wallet role for both OpenID4VP+HAIP and OpenID4VCI+HAIP, as well as the verifier role for the former and the issuer role for the latter. Dominik Schlosser and Recept K.K. are certified for wallet roles with both.

Hopae, Lissi, Meeco and NazoAuth have self-certified for the verifier and issuer roles. Authlete is certified as an OpenID4VCI+HAIP issuer, while eudi-verify, Kohex, LomogiAI Solutions, UAB Odifis and WebID Solutions are on the initial list of self-certified OpenID4VP+HAIP verifiers. Scytales has self-certified as a wallet and verifier for verifiable presentations with HAIP.

Since the announcement of the first companies to earn self-certification, Singpass Head of Engineering Oscar Sanderson has been certified for all four roles, and Egor Khaklin for the VP Wallet role.

OpenID Foundation Standards Specialist and Technical Director Joseph Heenan congratulated the digital ID service providers for being the first to complete the process “and out their results on public record.”

“That is what governments and relying parties need to see,” he continues. “Certified implementations are how ecosystems realize the security, interoperability and privacy benefits inherent in the protocols, allowing them to scale quickly. We encourage every implementer of OpenID4VP and OpenID4VCI with HAIP to follow their lead.”

Organizations can run the tests for free on their own servers or OpenID’s.

Article Topics

certification | High Assurance Interoperability Profile (HAIP) | OpenID Foundation | OpenID4VC | OpenID4VCI | verifiable credentials